Energy Freelance: Connecting Landowners To Nationwide Energy Experts

"Uber has proven that there is a strong market for the 'on-demand service' and 'be your own boss' model. We are taking that same concept and applying it to a vast and growing energy marketplace." -Ryan Vinson, Co-Founder & CEO of Energy Freelance.

Mineral managers and mineral and royalty owners alike are able to post projects that range from title research, due diligence, GIS mapping, right-of-way, data validation, and much more. By utilizing an online marketplace, these work providers can ensure that qualified experts get matched to their projects.

Likewise, Energy Freelance provides a marketplace for landmen and energy professionals to find consistent project-based contract work during this period of market change. Through the straightforward online platform, those seeking to be their own boss are able to:

Get personalized job recommendations that match their profile

Earn more money by working directly with the client and setting their own rates

Work when and wherever they want

"The industry and our clients at MineralWare have continued to ask for easier access to trustworthy industry professionals and competitive rates for project-based work. Through an efficient tech-enabled platform, Energy Freelance does just that and more," said Vinson.

With Energy Freelance's innovative technology, a previously unavailable segment of the market has been opened, allowing individuals to have greater confidence in hiring experts to handle their energy needs.

Energy Freelance, a Fort Worth, Texas-based technology firm, offers the first fully dedicated tech-enabled marketplace to connect mineral managers and mineral and royalty owners to nationwide energy professionals for project-based work. Energy Freelance is a MineralWare company. To learn more, visit www.energyfreelance.com .

