Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

LAKEWOOD, CO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading uranium and vanadium producer in the U.S., announces the results of the election of directors and other matters at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 29, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado.

Meeting Results

The seven (7) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, on a show of hands, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld J. Birks Bovaird 26,109,529 97.64% 630,294 2.36% Mark S. Chalmers 26,452,886 98.93% 286,937 1.07% Benjamin Eshleman III 26,098,733 97.60% 641,090 2.40% Barbara A. Filas 26,459,053 98.95% 280,770 1.05% Bruce D. Hansen 24,644,956 92.17% 2,094,867 7.83% Dennis L. Higgs 26,405,748 98.75% 334,075 1.25% Robert W. Kirkwood 26,223,412 98.07% 516,411 1.93%

At the Meeting, on a show of hands, the shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as the auditors of the Company. Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated April 9, 2019. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading US-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant. Its corporate offices are near Denver, Colorado, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is in operation and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S., and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU", and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

