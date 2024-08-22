Energy Gum Market to Reach $263.4 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 7.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Consumers are looking for alternatives to traditional energy drinks and supplements that are portable, quick to consume, and provide an immediate boost in energy. Energy gum fits this need perfectly, offering a convenient and fast-acting option for those needing a quick energy boost, whether during workouts, work, or daily activities.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Gum Market by Application (Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others), Flavor (Mint, Fruit Flavor, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the energy gum market was valued at $106.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $263.4 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in health consciousness results in consumers participating in sports, gymnastics, yoga, and other workout activities. Energy gum helps maximize performance during workouts, to overcome sleep deprivation and fatigue during late-night work. The surge in the number of middle-aged and young population engaged in sports activities has increased the consumption of energy gums among non-traditional users. Factors such as changes in lifestyles and increases in disposable income further contribute toward the growth of the energy gum market. Moreover, India has experienced significant growth in labor force participation in the recent past, whereas China has the largest labor force in the world. Factors, such as growth in population, increase in rates of female labor force participation, and industry revolutions evolving in these countries are responsible for the growth of the labor force. Energy gum gives instant energy and helps improve reaction time, alertness, and concentration, which helps to work more efficiently during late and lengthy work hours.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $106.4 million Market Size in 2035 $263.4 million CAGR 7.9 % No. of Pages in Report 256 Segments Covered Application, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in sports participation rate Growth in the number of non-traditional users Rise in the number of healthcare and fitness centers Opportunities Growth in demand for energy gum from developing countries Increase in the use of natural ingredients/stimulants in energy gum Restraints Stringent regulations on caffeine

Fitness Training/Exercising segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the fitness training/exercising segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global energy gum market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The energy gum market has experienced significant growth, particularly within the fitness training and exercising sector. This is due to increased health consciousness and the demand for convenient, quick energy-boosting products. The key trends include the rise of health-conscious consumers, the appeal of portable and convenient energy sources, and innovation in ingredients, with a shift toward clean labels and natural products.

Study was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. Increase in academic demands and competitive environments have driven students to seek products that enhance focus, alertness, and cognitive performance.

Mint segment to retain its dominance by 2035

By flavor, the mint segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global energy gum market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The mint flavor is widely liked across various demographics and age groups. It is refreshing and familiar taste makes mint flavor energy gums appealing to a large segment of consumers, thus enhancing market penetration and growth potential.

Fruit flavor was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. Fruit flavors offer versatility and opportunities for innovation in product development. Manufacturers can create unique blends, introduce seasonal or limited-edition flavors, and incorporate functional ingredients (such as vitamins, antioxidants, or electrolytes) to enhance the nutritional profile and appeal of fruit flavor energy gums.

Supermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, supermarkets held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global energy gum market, and are estimated to maintain their leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly seeking functional food and beverages that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Energy gums, enriched with ingredients such as caffeine, vitamins, and electrolytes, cater to this trend by providing a convenient energy boost.

The online segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. The online stores offer convenience by allowing consumers to browse and purchase energy gums from anywhere, at any time. This flexibility appeals to busy consumers who prefer the convenience of doorstep delivery.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the energy gum market. The increasing awareness of health issues and the benefits of functional food drive the demand for energy gums formulated with natural ingredients, low sugar content, and no artificial additives.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region of the market in 2023. The large and diverse population of Asia-Pacific countries, including countries such as China and India, presents significant market opportunities for energy gum manufacturers. Population demographics, such as age distribution (e.g., a youthful population), influence consumption patterns.

Leading Market Players

POWER GUM

Viter Energy

Rev Gum

GumRunners, LLC

NeuroGum, LLC

Military Energy Gum

Run Gum

Liquid Core Store

First Energy Gum

Blockhead HQ Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global energy gum market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research