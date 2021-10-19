Energy Harbor and the Department of Energy Advance Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Production Pilot at Davis-Besse Power Station

Davis-Besse was selected by the DOE due to its ability to provide a carbon-free source of power, strong operational track record and proximity to the water required to produce hydrogen. In addition, Davis-Besse is situated in close proximity to key hydrogen consumers in the manufacturing and transportation sectors of the market.

The DOE funded pilot project will demonstrate the technical feasibility and economic viability of a hybrid hydrogen production system in order to facilitate large scale commercialization. Energy Harbor's Davis-Besse Power Station will provide the carbon-free nuclear power to a hydrogen production unit that will utilize Low Temperature Electrolysis (LTE) using Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) technology to produce 100 percent carbon-free hydrogen.

Engineering and site preparations are underway to operate the nuclear hydrogen production system in 2023. Energy Harbor's Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, David Hamilton said, "We are committed to working alongside the DOE and INL to demonstrate nuclear's ability to provide clean, carbon-free hydrogen to the manufacturing and transportation sectors. Zero-carbon hydrogen is an important component of the energy transition currently underway."

U.S. Representative from Ohio's 9th Congressional District, Marcy Kaptur, added, "As Chair of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, one of our highest priorities is creating reliable, clean energy sources that will power our future, create good-paying jobs, and protect the pocketbooks of hardworking families. This partnership with the Department of Energy National Laboratories will help position Northern Ohio as a regional hub for innovation and excellence in the hydrogen technology sector."

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

