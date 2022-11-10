Energy Harbor Collaborates with Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Partnership to Move Forward with DOE Application

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor along with Linde, GE Aerospace, Cleveland-Cliffs, The University of Toledo and other members of the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Partnership (GLCH) today announced they have moved forward with its Department of Energy (DOE) hydrogen hub application. This new industry-led coalition will transition Midwest manufacturing, mobility, power generation and technology operators away from greenhouse gas emitting feedstocks and fuels, to hydrogen, a low carbon alternative solution. This action will also attract investors and new businesses who value access to low carbon hydrogen resulting in jobs at prevailing wages, support for disadvantaged communities and a healthier environment. Today's filing of the GLCH Concept Paper is the initial step in the DOE hydrogen hub application process.

The region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub, due to its unique access to ample carbon free nuclear power, the major crossroads of I-80 and I-75, high concentration of manufacturing and technology companies, Great Lakes marine shipping fleet and a highly skilled workforce.

Key coalition partners, including Linde, Energy Harbor, GE Aerospace, Cleveland-Cliffs, multiple glass manufacturers and the University of Toledo, will develop low carbon hydrogen on site at Energy Harbor's Davis-Besse nuclear plant. The GLCH partners are actively working with technology suppliers, hydrogen consumers, state and regional academic institutions, federal laboratories, and non-profit organizations to develop a clean energy hydrogen hub to qualify for a significant portion of $8 billion of infrastructure funding being managed by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) regional clean hydrogen hub initiative.

"This industry-led hydrogen hub intends to ensure that the Midwest is a leader in decarbonization so that regional industries and supply chains are globally competitive, and opportunities are created for workers and their communities," said Frank Calzonetti, vice president for research at The University of Toledo.

GLCH will differentiate itself from other hub initiatives through the use of existing carbon free infrastructure from Energy Harbor's safe, reliable nuclear power generation, technology that produces low carbon hydrogen at a very competitive price, diverse distribution channels and hydrogen-ready facilities, such as Cleveland-Cliffs' Direct Reduction plant. GLCH anticipates being on-line, with proven technology in less time than competing alternatives.

Primarily serving the Ohio and Michigan region, the GLCH will be a vital source to the automotive, power generation, trucking, steel manufacturing and technology suppliers. It will also serve to be a future connection between the East Coast and the broader Midwest (Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin).

"As we begin an exciting new era of innovation, America's energy future will be built right here in the industrial heartland," U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur said. "Through remarkable collaboration between local companies, universities and public and private sector organizations, the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen coalition will harness the talents and expertise of our region to solidify the United States' role as a leader in hydrogen production — growing our economy and supporting good-paying jobs."

The GLCH is very proud to have many other organizations also supporting our objectives:

