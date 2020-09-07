Energy Harvesting System Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 615.94 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key factors driving the Energy Harvesting System Market size include the demand for safe, power-efficient, and reliable systems requiring minimal or no maintenance; widespread implementation of IoT in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation; the trend in green energy and government-friendly initiatives; and the adoption of wireless sensor networks equipment.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market size is expected to grow from USD 312.85 Million in 2019 to USD 615.94 Million by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.95%.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Energy Harvesting System Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-4C194/The_Global_Energy_Harvesting_System

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ENERGY HARVESTING SYSTEM MARKET

Factors such as the extensive use of IoT devices in automation, the proliferation of urban populations, the demand for healthy, power-efficient, and sustainable systems, the trend for green energy, the penetration of energy harvesting technology in construction and home automation, and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive the energy harvesting market size.

A growing number of government operations for energy harvesting around the globe for the building and home automation application to minimize CO2 emissions from buildings is expected to increase the growth of energy harvesting market size during the forecast period.

Besides, the advent of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in automobiles has highlighted the need for energy harvesting systems as they can be used to power up the small electrical components such as sensors inside. Electric vehicles are expected to develop in the future, fueling the energy harvesting systems market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4C194/the-global-energy-harvesting-system

Energy Harvesting System MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on technology, the Vibration Energy Harvesting segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on Component, the Power Management Integrated Circuit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest energy harvesting market share based on the region during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to increased use of renewable energy sources to power small electronic devices, increased penetration of building automation into new construction sites, and increased usage of the region's wireless sensor networks.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market in these regions is driven primarily by increased demand from the industrial sector for energy-efficient components and peripherals; development of advanced energy harvesting systems, particularly in developing countries such as India and China.

Based on Geography, the Energy Harvesting System Market studied across

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-4C194/The_Global_Energy_Harvesting_System

ENERGY HARVESTING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Technology, the Energy Harvesting System Market studied across

Light Energy Harvesting

RF Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting.

Based on Component, the Energy Harvesting System Market studied across

Power Management Integrated Circuit

Storage System

Transducer.

Based on Application, the Energy Harvesting System Market studied across

Building & Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation.

Key Companies

ABB Limited

Cymbet Corporation

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

G24 Innovations

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Infinite Power Solutions

Microchip Technology Inc

Microgen Systems

Powercast Corporation

Qorvo Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-4C194&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-4C194&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35V897/global-vibration-energy-harvesting-systems

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Market Report

The major factors driving the piezoelectric energy harvesting market size include the highest reliability, performance, and power production per size and cost provided by the harvesters of piezoelectric energy devices against alternative energy harvesting technologies.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17H3236/global-piezoelectric-energy-harvesting

Thermal Energy Storage Market Report

The Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Size is expected to grow from USD 4,185.19 Million in 2019 to USD 7,912.12 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.19%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-8T302/the-global-thermal-energy-storage

Ambient Energy Harvester Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1H346/global-ambient-energy-harvester

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports