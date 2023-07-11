Energy Harvesting Systems Global Market to Reach $981.3 Million by 2030: Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Harvesting Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Energy Harvesting Systems estimated at US$506.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$981.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Transducers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$479.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Secondary Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Energy Harvesting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Mide Technology Corporation

Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.

Powercast Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Voltree Power, Inc.

Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Energy Harvesting to Reap 'Waste' Energy for Energy Security

Materials Used for Energy Harvesting

Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology

Key Components

Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting Systems

Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy

Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy Harvesting

Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric Devices

Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting

Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy Harvesting System Market

Recent Market Activity

Notable Market Trends

Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share

Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems

Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application

The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth

to Witness Phenomenal Growth Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market

Competitive Landscape

Energy Harvesting Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market

Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the Market

Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery Power in Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 & 2025

Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques

A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for Use Energy Harvesting Sources

Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in Energy Harvesting System Market

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate Energy Harvesting Capabilities

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Energy Harvesting System: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024

Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting Technology for Building and Home Automation

Home Automation Global Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region: 2020 & 2024

Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Energy Harvesting System

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

STable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting System Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

