Energy Hunter Resources Executes Definitive Agreement To Acquire An Additional 8,817 Gross Acres In The San Andres Oil Play Of The Permian Basin

Acquisition Highlights

Approximately 8,817 gross acres located in Cochran County, Texas

Low acquisition cost of $2,083 per acre

100% of the acreage block is held by existing production (vertical wells)

45 identified horizontal drilling locations

Numerous vertical recompletion opportunities

Approximately 201 existing wells – 82 producing wells, 32 salt water injection wells, 87 shut-in wells

60% WI 45% NRI (EHR Ownership)

Significant existing infrastructure, power and electrical infrastructure, salt water disposal wells, injection wells and surface pumps, gathering lines, central tank batteries, pumping units, etc.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Hunter Resources said, "The low-cost acquisition announced today effectively doubles the size of our existing footprint in the San Andres, one of the most economic oil plays in the continental United States. Similar to our previous San Andres acquisition closed in December 2017, we successfully negotiated this transaction to include more than 200 existing wells. Current reservoir modeling indicates that there are more than 45 potential horizontal well locations based on the amount of acreage acquired in this acquisition which provides for a minimum of four laterals for every 640 acre spacing unit."

Energy Hunter Resources and its partner will own and operate substantial existing infrastructure including oil and natural gas gathering lines, salt water disposal wells ("SWD"), SWD gathering lines and injection pumps, power stations and electricity lines, all of which will reduce up front capital costs and provide meaningful savings and efficiencies from field operations.

Evans concluded, "Pursuant to the closing of this transaction Energy Hunter Resources will have approximately 75 horizontal drilling locations, alongside existing vertical wells (more than 300) which holds this acreage position with current production. This multi-year drilling program that consists of nearly 20,000 gross acres is proving to be one of the most prolific economic oil regions in the country largely due to extremely low costs. In addition, the contiguous nature of the acreage position will enable Energy Hunter Resources to achieve operational efficiencies that will lower overall cost and further increase the anticipated internal rates of return for our shareholders."

About Energy Hunter Resources, Inc.

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc. is an independent oil company headquartered in Irving, Texas with a mission to own and operate properties within some of the most prolific resource plays in the United States. Focusing on the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin regions, our aim is to create substantial shareholder value through a balanced program of acquisitions and low-risk development and exploitation opportunities utilizing horizontal drilling and fracture stimulation technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc. can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended; the company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions; and the volatility of the company's stock price. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Energy Hunter does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

