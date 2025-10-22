Energy Icons Keynote RoundTable Discussion Highlights The Inaugural NatGas Power Forum

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three icons of the energy industry will engage in a Keynote Round Table Discussion at the Inaugural NatGas Power Forum November 17 to 19, 2025 in San Antonio, TX. Rick Perry, Dan Brouillette, and Neil Chatterjee will share insights and perspectives on current opportunities and challenges facing natural gas and electric markets as they pertain to AI Data Center demand. This Keynote RoundTable Discussion offers a rare opportunity to gain insights and actionable takeaways with unique perspectives only available from prominent officials with extensive experience in energy policy development and regulation at the highest level.

Each of these prominent figures have held high-profile public office positions with responsibility for U.S. energy policy and regulation. Rick Perry served as the 14th U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2017 to 2019, Governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015, and is currently Co-Founder and Director of Fermi America. Dan Brouillette served as 15th U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2019 to 2021, previously held the positions as Deputy Secretary of Energy, President and CEO of Edison Electric institute (EEI), President of Sempra Infrastructure, and is currently Co-Chairman of Torridon Group, LLC. Neil Chatterjee, served as Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) from 2017 to 2021, previously held the position of FERC Commissioner, and is currently Chief Governmental Affairs Officer of Palmetto Solar, LLC.

Tala Goudarzi, Partner at Torridon Group, former Acting Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy has held various positions at DOE and EEI where she worked with each of the three Icons participating in the RoundTable. Tala will Moderate the discussion ensuring a lively conversation, sure to bring out the best of these amazing leaders.

The Inaugural NatGas To Power Forum is a new event purposefully produced to focus on the energy industry response to the unprecedented demand for incremental power to serve Data Centers that house computer processing to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies. Historically, Data Centers have obtained power primarily from their local utility on the electric grid. However, the existing U.S. electrical grid is simply incapable of satisfying all the phenomenal incremental electrical demand forecasted with the tidal wave of new Data Center development. As a result, much of this incremental electrical demand will require development of new power generation infrastructure. Natural gas has emerged as the preferred fuel for power generation, because it is available quickly, reliably, and affordably.

The NatGas To Power Forum will examine the who, what, when, where, and why of utilizing natural gas to fuel electricity generation for Data Centers. Presentations and panel discussions by knowledgeable industry experts will provide insight and advice on relevant topics. With most Data Center operators and developers unfamiliar with the intricacies of the natural gas to power value chain, the NatGas To Power Forum offers a unique opportunity to learn about processes, supply chain and solution providers. Stakeholders across the value chain will have the opportunity to meet prospective customers, as well as counterparties, and solution providers.

The Format for the NatGas to Power Forum consists of 2 ½ days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content and insight from industry leaders and subject matter experts. In addition, The Program also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion with stakeholders, interaction with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers and key product/service suppliers.

The NatGas to Power Forum Agenda is structured to explore market opportunities, understand requirements, and ultimately to configure solutions. Topics include all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve Data Centers. Key topics include:

Power requirements for Data Centers (including 99.999% reliability)

Why natural gas is the optimal electric generation fuel for Data Centers

How to generate electricity from natural gas (Natural Gas 101)

Considerations For Siting Data Centers

Commercial transaction structuring for natural gas fueled power generation

Natural gas market analysis an fundamentals

Identifying key stakeholders across the value chain (natural gas producers, marketers, pipelines, utilities, grid operators, power generators, major technology firms, data center owner/operators, developers, policymakers, etc.)

Other: Policy/Regulatory; Clean Energy options; Technology Innovations

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The NatGas To Power Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. Registration for the NatGas To Power Forum is available now. Register at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/ngtp/ . Sponsorships and Speaking opportunities are also available – contact Christy Coleman [email protected] for more information.

The NatGas to Power Forum, LDC Gas Forums (4), and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Regular participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

