Energy Industry Celebrates The Past And Looks to the Future at 2021 San Juan Basin Energy Conference

The San Juan Basin Energy Conference was founded to provide a forum for exchanging ideas to responsibly develop the region's abundant energy resources in a manner that maximizes economic benefits for the region while addressing public policy goals. In keeping with that purpose, the theme of this year's conference is "Celebrating our Past and Looking to the Future".

This year's conference will have presentations from the oil and gas, alternative energy, energy transition, and CO2 sequestration sectors to complement government officials, academia, and members of the finance industry. We are excited to welcome speaker Alex Epstein, author of the New York Times Best-Selling Book, The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels. Alex is President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress and is well-known for eloquently defending the idea that "human flourishing" should be a primary guiding principal for both industrial and environmental progress.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at https://www.sanjuanbasinenergyconference.com/ . Ticket prices are $250/person and sponsorship prices range from $1,000-$10,000. Net proceeds will go to San Juan College's research park, Four Corners Innovations, Inc.

FOUR CORNERS INNOVATIONS, INC. DOLORES SILSETH, (505) 566-3402, [email protected]

SOURCE San Juan Basin Energy Conference

Related Links

http://www.sanjuanbasinenergyconference.com

