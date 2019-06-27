Energy Industry Innovator, 5, Expands Staff to Meet Growing Demand in Northeastern U.S.

IRVING, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the growth of the Luthin Associates brand and meeting the complex needs of clients throughout the New York Tri-state area, 5 has expanded its staff with the addition of Guy Brooks and Jessica Zazzera. Both Brooks and Zazzera will join Luthin Associates, a 5 company, as Account Managers.

"Since joining forces with 5 in April, we have greatly enhanced our capabilities for both our existing and future clients," said Catherine Luthin, President of Luthin Associates, which was acquired by 5 in April 2019. "This precipitated the move to expand our team to meet the complex energy management needs of our clients."

Brooks joins 5 with more than nine years of experience in the energy industry. He brings to the Energy Services team expertise in analytics, evaluation, and implementation of customized energy strategies from his time working for NRG Energy, United Wind, and Ethikus. Brooks received a Master of Science degree in Sustainability Management from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from the City University of New York. He holds a certificate in data analytics with a focus on cleantech from New York General Assembly and is an accredited Green Associate through LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

Zazzera brings to 5 more than a decade of experience with Consolidated Edison Co. of New York (Con Edison), operator of one of the world's largest energy delivery systems. Most recently, she worked in the Energy Services division, responsible for the planning, execution and completion of high-profile gas and electric installations and upgrades for large commercial and institutional customers. Zazzera received a master's degree in Urban Planning, with a specialty in Infrastructure Planning, from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"Guy and Jessica add tremendous value to our growing 5 team," said Taylor Duncan, Vice President of 5. "Their extensive energy industry experience in operations, data analytics, and sustainability will be of great benefit to clients looking not only to reduce their energy costs, but also effectively respond to the myriad of sustainability initiatives spurred by recent local and state regulations."

About 5

Founded in 2011, 5 comprises a team of energy innovators, commodity traders, analysts, engineers and former energy supplier executives. Together they serve a broad array of private and public sector clients throughout the United States and Mexico, providing strategic advice on energy-related matters including procurement, rate optimization, risk management, demand-side management, renewable power, and distributed generation. With an eye on growth, 5 has initiated a number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for three straight years. The firm has also received numerous accolades and national awards for its corporate culture, leadership and innovation. For more information, please visit www.energyby5.com.

About Luthin Associates

Founded in 1994, Luthin Associates, a 5 company, offers an array of financial energy consulting services to all the industry sectors in the New York Tri-state region and beyond. With more than 200 years' collective experience in energy management, sustainability and finance, Luthin seeks to help clients save on their energy bottom line. Luthin's services include energy procurement, bill auditing, regulatory intervention, energy engineering, benchmarking, economic development, RFP management and sustainability planning services. For more information, please visit www.luthin.com.

