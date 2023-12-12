Energy Industry Veteran Alex Thornton Joins Linux Foundation Energy as Executive Director to Drive Next Phase of Decarbonizing Energy Systems Through Open Source

News provided by

LF Energy

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Thornton will focus on recruiting new contributors from across all energy stakeholders while growing the open source tech stack needed to complete the energy transition

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our global economies, is pleased to announce Alex Thornton has joined the foundation as Executive Director.

Continue Reading

Thornton brings a wealth of experience in the field of renewable energy, most recently serving as CTO at Cleartrace, a leading carbon and energy management software company that provides actionable data companies need to proactively decarbonize their operations. A graduate of Penn State University, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Ecole des Mines de Nantes, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Thornton previously held senior positions at innovative energy technology companies including Locus Energy and Sunrun. He additionally serves as an advisor to the board of directors of Bodhi, a software company focused on improving the experience of using solar energy for consumers.

LF Energy was founded by Dr. Shuli Goodman in 2018, who served as Executive Director until her passing in early 2023 following a battle with breast cancer. Arpit Joshipura, the Linux Foundation's General Manager of Networking and Orchestration, served as Interim Executive Director prior to Thornton's appointment.

"The challenge of and opportunity for transformation in the energy sector is immense, and requires the participation of a large and vibrant community," said Thornton. "I am grateful to the work of my predecessor, the late Dr. Shuli Goodman, in building this community from nothing, and creating a powerful ecosystem to collaboratively drive the energy transition forward."

"Power systems are incredibly complex, with a huge amount of legacy infrastructure that needs to work alongside renewables and other new technologies," commented Joshipura. "The LF Energy board of directors took a methodical approach in the search for a new Executive Director to ensure we located someone highly qualified and respected who understands the scope of the challenge, as well as the opportunity presented by open source to address it. I strongly believe we have achieved that goal with Alex."

"LF Energy has laid the foundations of a community with active participants from utilities, vendors, technology innovators, researchers, regulators, and other stakeholders," continued Thornton. "I look forward to working with the entire LF Energy team to take the work done to date by this community to the next level. By growing the foundation's membership amongst all energy stakeholders while expanding our ecosystem of hosted open source energy projects, we can strengthen the impact the community is having on energy systems and decarbonization globally."

LF Energy Resources

About LF Energy
A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. Strategic Members include Alliander, Google, Microsoft, RTE and Shell, in addition to over 60 General and Associate Members from across the energy industry, technology, academia, and government. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org

Media Contact
Dan Brown
LF Energy
[email protected]
+1 415-420-7880

SOURCE LF Energy

Also from this source

Linux Foundation Energy Adds Five New Open Source Projects, Expanding its Energy Infrastructure Tech Stack for Battery Storage, Grid Resilience, EV Charging, and More

Linux Foundation Energy Adds Five New Open Source Projects, Expanding its Energy Infrastructure Tech Stack for Battery Storage, Grid Resilience, EV Charging, and More

LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our energy...
Linux Foundation Energy Announces New Software Releases, Research, and Growing Deployments to Support Increasing Open Source Innovation in the Energy Sector

Linux Foundation Energy Announces New Software Releases, Research, and Growing Deployments to Support Increasing Open Source Innovation in the Energy Sector

Open Source Summit Europe -- LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.