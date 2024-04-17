Energy Industry Veteran Brian Kellar Appointed Chief Financial Officer of BayoTech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc. ("BayoTech"), an innovator in hydrogen production and transportation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Kellar as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a robust background in the energy sector, spanning over two decades, Mr. Kellar brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in financial leadership and strategic corporate development.

Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer, BayoTech

Brian Kellar's professional journey has been marked by significant achievements, including leading IPOs, managing complex negotiations, and strategically navigating companies through various market conditions to success. Before joining BayoTech, Brian Kellar served as CFO at Northwind Midstream Partners, where he played a crucial role in the company's formation and strategic financial planning. His leadership at EVX Midstream saw the company's growth from a startup to the dominant player in the South Texas saltwater disposal landscape.

"Brian's extensive background in finance and his remarkable success in strategic growth initiatives make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Mo Vargas, BayoTech's President and CEO. "His skills will be crucial as we continue to drive innovation and expand our network of distributed hydrogen production hubs across the country."

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Brian Kellar remarked, "Joining BayoTech during such an inflexion point for both BayoTech and the hydrogen industry is incredibly exciting. The company's commitment to deploying solutions to serve today's hydrogen customers aligns perfectly with my professional ethos. I am eager to help propel the company's growth and success by refining our financial strategies, enhancing our capacity for innovation, and driving even further operational excellence."

In his role as CFO, Mr. Kellar will direct BayoTech's financial strategy and operations, focusing on enhancing financial performance and aligning closely with the company's strategic goals. His leadership is pivotal in fortifying BayoTech's financial foundation and supporting its mission to establish a network of localized hydrogen production hubs throughout the United States.

Mr. Kellar holds an MS in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin, an MBA from Texas Christian University, and a BBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

Brian Kellar steps into his new role following Jeff Wood. BayoTech expresses its gratitude to Mr. Wood for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, siting permits and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

SOURCE BayoTech