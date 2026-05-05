Energy Is in the Health Spotlight in 2026 (and Buzz Bomb Is Already Delivering)

Consumers Are Looking for Quality Energy Solutions. Buzz Bomb Is Meeting That Need With a Whole New Take on Caffeine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffeine is a common energy booster. With energy still in the health spotlight in 2026, clean and convenient energy solutions are top of mind. This trend toward healthy energy options has put Buzz Bomb in the perfect position for a year of growth.

Americans need their energy. Whether it's through soda, an energy drink, or a cup of coffee, everyone is looking for ways to stay awake and alert. A recent survey on nutraceutical trends found energy remains a top priority in 2026, too. Data reported in the SupplySide Supplement Journal found that energy was one of the top three things consumers are focused on, tied with immune health and coming just under "general health" as a main focus for the majority of healthy individuals at the moment.

To meet this need, people turn to a variety of compromises. Preworkout formulas can be riddled with unhealthy ingredients that boost energy levels but come with stomach aches. Energy drinks are loaded with sugars and sweeteners, with unwanted side effects. Even a plain cup of black coffee (which is more like 5 cups for many of us) can leave people running to the bathroom at a moment's notice.

Buzz Bomb offers an alternative to the classic liquid caffeine solutions in the form of a powdered sachet. Each single-stick serving contains 50mg of caffeine sourced from organic, non-GMO coffee beans. Sprinkle it under the tongue, where it rapidly dissolves and tastes great. This approach can lead to an energy "kick-in time" of 4 minutes or less . This delivers an incredibly fast energy boost and it doesn't come with a crash afterward.

The result is a health tool that avoids the negative side effects of traditional energy solutions while accelerating the delivery of the energy that so many consumers are craving as we head into the warmer seasons of 2026.

"Many athletes and active individuals want energy and focus without the heaviness and inconvenience of a full beverage, unnecessary ingredients, carbonation, or a sugary drink," said Buzz Bomb President Stephen Quesenbery. "Buzz Bomb offers a portable option that supports workouts, busy schedules, and on-the-go lifestyles. It is an ideal solution for the crossroads of modern health awareness and the endless need for energy to survive and thrive in the modern world."

About Buzz Bomb

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC is a fun, fast-growing energy brand created to give everyday caffeine users a cleaner, more convenient boost that doesn't come with a crash and keeps everyone smiling all day long. The brand's single-serving stick packs deliver 50 mg of tasty sugar-free, fast-acting, under-the-tongue caffeine sourced from organic, non-GMO coffee beans. It is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, professionals, parents, social night owls, and anyone else looking for a quick, healthy hit of energy without compromising their health in the process. No water, sugar, or time required. Just open, pour under the tongue, and go. Learn more at buzzbombcaffeine.com .

Grace Miller

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801.362.7584

SOURCE Buzz Bomb