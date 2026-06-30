Energy Is the Next Business Battleground - MikeWorldWide Names Darrin Kayser to Lead Growing Energy Practice

Former Edelman executive joins agency as Energy Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW) today announced the appointment of Darrin Kayser as Energy Managing Director, to expand and lead the agency's growing energy practice dedicated to helping organizations navigate one of the most consequential business issues of the coming decade: energy.

From powering AI and data centers to supporting advanced manufacturing, infrastructure investment and economic growth, energy has emerged as a boardroom issue across industries. As organizations navigate increasing complexity, MWW is investing in dedicated leadership to help its clients across a range of industries communicate, compete and lead in a rapidly changing environment.

MWW has advised organizations across the energy ecosystem for years, helping clients navigate reputation, stakeholder engagement, public affairs, and business transformation challenges. The agency's experience includes work with leading energy organizations providing a strong foundation for the continued expansion of its energy offering.

The expanded practice reflects increasing client demand for strategic communications counsel on the energy issues shaping business growth, technology innovation, infrastructure investment, public affairs, and corporate reputation. MWW is seeing growing need from organizations across sectors whose businesses are being influenced by energy-related opportunities and challenges.

"Energy is increasingly shaping business strategy across industries, and MWW has been helping clients navigate that reality for years," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Darrin's deep expertise strengthens an established area of our business and positions us to deliver even greater value to clients as energy becomes a defining issue for organizations across sectors."

Kayser joins MWW from Edelman, where he served as Executive Vice President leading communications programs for some of the world's most influential energy, industrial and government organizations. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has advised Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and industry leaders on reputation, stakeholder engagement, executive communications, and business strategy.

"The energy sector is massively complex and impacts a growing list of industries including tech, transportation, construction and manufacturing," said Kayser. "Having a purpose-built team of experienced energy communicators allows MWW to be a strategic thought partner with clients to develop impactful communications strategies and have the network and expertise to rapidly execute them."

A certified Business Energy Professional (BEP), Kayser brings deep expertise across utilities, renewable energy, nuclear energy, energy efficiency, carbon capture, grid modernization and emerging technologies. The Energy Practice will support clients operating across the energy ecosystem, as well as organizations in technology, manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, and other sectors increasingly shaped by energy-related challenges and opportunities.

The expansion of the Energy Practice reflects MWW's commitment to identifying emerging opportunities, investing ahead of demand, and delivering specialized expertise to clients navigating transformative change. His appointment continues a series of senior-level investments across MWW's leadership team, including Dave Aglar from Weber Shandwick, Abraham Espinosa from Golin, and Mike Sacks from FleishmanHillard, as the agency expands its capabilities in areas shaping the future of business.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a one of the world's largest independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 250 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, sports and entertainment, and energy. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE MikeWorldWide