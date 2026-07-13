MikeWorldWide Appoints Joseph Sorrentino as First Chief Intelligence Officer

Senior appointment deepens MWW's analytics and intelligence capabilities and accelerates PRISMA Labs.ai, the agency's proprietary AI platform

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent PR firm, today named Joseph Sorrentino as its first Chief Intelligence Officer. Sorrentino joins from Weber Shandwick, where he led the Analytics & Intelligence discipline in North America. He returns to MWW, where he began his career as an intern, to lead the agency's intelligence function and advance how MWW turns data into insights clients can act on.

As Chief Intelligence Officer, Sorrentino will lead MWW's analytics and intelligence function and direct the next phase of PRISMA Labs.ai, the agency's proprietary AI platform. His focus is to put intelligence in the hands of every team: faster answers, sharper recommendations, and the speed to respond as client conditions change.

"Organizations are making critical decisions in real time, often with more information than ever but less certainty," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Our clients don't need more data. They need intelligence they can act on. Joseph brings the experience to help us build the next generation of capabilities that give clients the clarity and confidence to move faster and make better business decisions."

"AI has fundamentally changed how data can become intelligence," said Sorrentino. "That intelligence, or its absence, increasingly shapes the destiny of every decision a modern communications agency makes: strategy, creative, media, and beyond. The opportunity is enormous. MWW's heritage of moving fast and innovating makes it the agency positioned to seize it."

Sorrentino's appointment continues MWW's strategic investment in senior leadership, following the additions of Chief Integrated Media & Innovation Officer Dave Aglar from Weber Shandwick, Managing Director Darrin Kayser from Edelman, EVP Abraham Espinosa from Golin, and Managing Director Mike Sacks from FleishmanHillard. Together, these appointments reflect MWW's continued investment in the leadership, technology, and capabilities shaping the future of communications.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is one of the world's largest independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 250 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, sports and entertainment, and energy. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE MikeWorldWide