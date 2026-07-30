Melanie Van Dusen Named to Sports Business Journal's 2026 Game Changers: Women in Sports Business Class

Recognition comes as Berk Communications, a MikeWorldWide company, continues to strengthen its position as one of the nation's leading sports communications agencies.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, a MikeWorldWide company, today announced that Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports Melanie Van Dusen has been named to Sports Business Journal's 2026 Game Changers: Women in Sports Business class, an annual recognition honoring the women making the biggest impact across the sports industry.

Berk Communications, a MikeWorldWide company

Melanie's recognition reflects both her influence across the sports industry and the continued momentum of Berk Communications, where she has helped build one of the nation's leading sports communications practices. Today, the firm partners with many of the world's most recognized leagues, teams, ownership groups, athletes, brands and sports properties, delivering strategic communications that build and strengthen reputation, support business objectives and shape meaningful conversations.

"Melanie is one of the most respected leaders in sports communications because she has an incredible ability to help organizations grow," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Under her leadership, Berk's sports practice has grown nearly 500 percent into a multi-million-dollar business, establishing the firm as one of the industry's leading sports communications agencies."

As the business of sports has evolved, Melanie has consistently been at the center of its biggest growth opportunities. During a period of unprecedented growth for women's sports, Melanie has advised organizations at the forefront of that momentum, helping launch and grow Unrivaled Basketball into one of the industry's most influential emerging sports properties while also partnering with Fanatics, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Major League Soccer, the Professional Women's Hockey League and the WNBA's Portland Fire expansion franchise, among others. Across her work, she has helped organizations navigate pivotal moments, strengthen their brands, break into new spaces and accelerate long-term business growth.

"I'm deeply grateful to be recognized by Sports Business Journal and its Game Changers program," said Melanie. "When I started my career, I couldn't have imagined being honored alongside so many women I admire and respect. This recognition belongs just as much to the incredible clients who've trusted me, the teammates who've made the work so rewarding and the mentors who opened doors and encouraged me to keep pushing forward. I'm excited to continue helping shape an industry that has given me so much."

Melanie is also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 (2025) and PRNEWS Top Women in PR (2025) honoree. Beyond her client work, Melanie has made mentorship a cornerstone of her leadership. She has helped recruit and develop the next generation of communications professionals, championed Berk's fully paid internship program to expand access to careers in sports, and regularly mentors young professionals through speaking engagements, university programs and industry organizations.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is one of the world's largest independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 250 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, sports and entertainment, and energy. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

About Berk Communications

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations agency specializing in building and protecting brand and talent reputations across the globe. An independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, Berk has long been driven by a talented team of storytellers who shape conversations and drive cultural relevance. The agency's vast roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and emerging startups spans sports and entertainment, consumer lifestyle, travel and tourism, food and beverage, and technology. Berk is also widely known for its reputation management practice, delivering strategic counsel and communications support to industry leading entrepreneurs, athletes, and talent. Since its founding in 1999, Berk has been guided by the defiant rallying cry "Watch Us Work" — a mindset that continues to define the agency's bold, culture-shaping approach. Berk continues to break boundaries at the intersection of sports and pop culture, consistently delivering results that spark conversation and make an impact. Berk is an independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide www.mww.com. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us @BerkComm on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide