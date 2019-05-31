Energy Litigator Brian Swiger Joins Bailey & Glasser

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey & Glasser LLP is pleased to announce that Brian Swiger has joined the firm as a partner based in the Charleston, West Virginia, office. Swiger's practice spans nearly 30 years representing electric utilities, midstream and exploration and production companies, and other compressed gas companies such as propane and ethane in catastrophic loss and high stakes litigation — defending and trying to verdict cases alleging billion dollar damages.

Brian Swiger, Partner at Bailey & Glasser LLP

"As a fine trial lawyer, Brian will help Bailey & Glasser expand its work in the oil and gas industry and among other energy producers," said founding partner Ben Bailey. "His portfolio, years of experience, and proven track record of success will enhance our litigation capabilities for these important clients."

Swiger comes to Bailey & Glasser from Jackson Kelly PLLC, where he served as the assistant managing member for eight years. He has represented AEP in litigation for almost 30 years and currently advises clients on issues of regulatory compliance, title issues, drilling activities, fire and explosion losses, contract and lease disputes, and environmental litigation.

Clients in pipeline explosion cases and other catastrophic loss situations have learned to reach out to Swiger immediately because of his experience in crisis management.

Though most of his legal career has focused on defense matters, Swiger said he looks forward to assisting in Bailey & Glasser's plaintiff work as well. "Bailey & Glasser is a respected and admired firm with enormous expertise in litigating from both sides of the table," he said. "I am eager to bring my own experience to bear while learning from the talented lawyers here."

Swiger earned his JD from the West Virginia University College of Law and lives in Charleston, W.Va.

SOURCE Bailey & Glasser LLP