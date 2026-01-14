Energy Management Collaborative Acquires Earth Savers to Expand Capabilities in Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Management Collaborative (EMC), a leader in turnkey energy efficiency solutions, today announced it has acquired Earth Savers, an LED lighting solutions company with deep expertise in healthcare facilities. The acquisition expands EMC's healthcare capabilities while providing Earth Savers' customers access to comprehensive energy solutions including smart building controls, HVAC optimization and EV charging/battery storage infrastructure.

Together, the combined organization will enhance customer experience by pairing EMC's national reach and broader suite of energy efficiency solutions with Earth Savers' specialized knowledge of the healthcare market, providing more robust solutions, a larger support team, and a single, integrated partner.

"This acquisition strengthens our presence in healthcare while staying true to our commitment to customer success," said Jerry Johnson, CEO and Chairman of EMC. "Earth Savers built an excellent reputation in that market, and by combining their focused strengths with EMC's resources, we are creating new opportunities for our customers, our employees, and our partners."

"Our partnership with EMC brings together two complementary strengths: Earth Savers' experience in healthcare and EMC's scale, investment, and additional energy efficiency solutions," said Randy Decker, Chairman and President of Earth Savers. "This acquisition ensures continuity for our customers and new opportunities for innovation and growth."

The combined teams will focus on a smooth integration of operations, technology, and offerings, which will expand growth within the Healthcare vertical in North America. Service for all customers will expand with this exceptional combination of talents.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

About Earth Savers

For more than 30 years, Earth Savers has been a leading provider of LED and smart lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and healthcare facilities. The company has successfully delivered thousands of projects, helping organizations plan, deploy, and optimize high-performance lighting systems that improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and deliver superior performance. Known for its hands-on execution, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Earth Savers brings deep field experience and a strong track record of successful project delivery.

