Energy Management Control Corporation Joins Albireo Energy

Energy Management Control Corporation is a certified Schneider representative serving the New York Metro area. Using Schneider products, along with a dedicated and skilled team, EMCC provides building comfort, efficiency and integrated solutions. Founded in 1981, EMCC has installed and maintained systems in buildings across diverse markets that include universities, healthcare institutions, and commercial buildings.

"Our acquisition of EMCC compliments our overall value-added offerings of sustainable energy savings and infrastructure protection," said Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy. "Last year we doubled our presence in the New York region and the EMCC acquisition will help support our ambition."

"EMCC is a long-term successful automation controls company in the NY region. We are very excited to become part of the Albireo Energy family, as this will immediately bring more resources to the market and meet the demand of our current customers," said John Piraino, President of EMCC. "Most importantly, our employees will have greater growth opportunities by becoming part of Albireo."

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Energy Management Control Corporation

Founded in 1981, Energy Management Control Corporation (EMCC) provides building automation and integration services to commercial buildings as well as healthcare facilities and universities throughout the Greater New York City region. They offer controls to operate and maintain variable air volume systems, heating air conditioning ventilation, and security and access control. For more information, visit http://emcccontrols.com/.

Contact: Jessica Seward

Director of Marketing

302-368-0443

jseward@albireoenergy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-management-control-corporation-joins-albireo-energy-300636594.html

SOURCE Albireo Energy

Related Links

http://www.albireoenergy.com

