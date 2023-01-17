Energy management software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global energy management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 12596.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Management Software Market 2023-2027

Global energy management software market - Five forces

The global energy management software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global energy management software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global energy management software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (power industry, construction, and others), application (commercial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the power industry segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increased demand for resource management, security, and effective operational processes is the primary driver of the power segment's growth. The demand for operational digitization is primarily driven by the need to improve operational efficiencies, cost reduction, real-time tracking, and compliance standards.

Geography overview

By geography, the global energy management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global energy management software market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is making a significant contribution to the industry due to rising energy prices and a growing emphasis on using conventional or non-conventional energy sources to meet demand.

Global energy management software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for solutions that bring cost reduction is one of the key drivers supporting market growth .

. The demand for efficient energy management software grows as businesses focus on planning and managing the necessary resource for optimal product outputs.

Automation of processes is the fundamental objective of energy management software in order to maximize outputs through resource management. The software can also be used to quickly increase income potential by calculating conversion ratios and running reports to track the metrics particular to consumer demand. These features help to save operational costs.

As a result, it is expected that the market for energy management software would be driven by the advantages of cost reduction throughout the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of cloud-based energy management software is a key trend supporting market growth.

The software frequently gives web-based browser access to the application, allowing users to simultaneously log in to the management system from any internet-capable device while the admin configures the access level for the business.

Additionally, a cloud-based solution is designed to be flexible with growing capacity. This happens because if the business's needs change or if its energy needs increase or decrease, the energy management software will expand or contract accordingly. The quantity of users and the required amount of storage are major factors that affect the cost of cloud-based energy management software. These variables will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rising number of open-source platforms for energy management software is one of the factors hindering the market growth.

The growing demand for digitization in the market has increased the industry's requirement for open-source software. There are many different business analytics tools and applications available from the developers of open-source platforms. These kinds of feature-rich software are freely available online.

These platforms have also demonstrated scalability, dependability, and robustness under the worst conditions. They can assist a business in growing faster and more quickly, or they can assist it in consolidating and doing more with less money. Due to the existence of open-source platforms for energy management software, it is projected that the market's growth would be restrained during the projection period.

What are the key data covered in this energy management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the energy management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the energy management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy management software market vendors

Energy Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12596.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accruent, Autodesk Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Broadcom Inc., C3.ai Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE SA, Envizi, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., MRI Software LLC, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

