Energy Management Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 37.22 billion from 2023-2027, Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 37.22 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, Vivint Inc., Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Review

The Energy Management Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency, decarbonization, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in various sectors. This market encompasses solutions for power generation, urbanization, and both the hardware and software segments of Energy and Power. IoT-based solutions, such as smart building management and home energy management, play a crucial role in this market. These systems utilize IoT devices, smart meters, and software components to monitor and optimize energy consumption, thereby reducing carbon emission rates and carbon footprints. The manufacturing facilities sector is also embracing energy management systems as part of their Go Green initiatives to create more energy-efficient homes and buildings.

Key Market Drivers

The Energy Management Systems Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable energy and cost savings. Advanced technologies such as digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are driving the adoption of energy management systems in various sectors. Smart thermostats and lighting are leading the way in residential buildings, while industrial applications include autonomous cars, 3D printing, and connected appliances. Demand side responses, electricity infrastructure, and energy-efficient technologies are also key areas of investment. Policies and benefits are encouraging the implementation of these systems in building operations, data centers, information technology equipment, and electricity user sectors. Prominent companies in the market include those specializing in energy monitoring devices, on-premise deployments, and cloud-based choices. The potential growth rate is high, but restraining factors such as energy waste and competitive pressures, rising energy costs, and automation technology are challenges to consider. The market also includes applications in industries such as food and beverages, generators, transformers, and hydropower plants.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Energy Management Systems (EMS) market is experiencing significant growth as organizations embrace the need for energy efficiency, decarbonization, and the shift towards renewable power generation. Urbanization and the expansion of the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors drive the demand for energy management systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. The hardware segment of EMS includes essential components like smart meters, IoT devices, and sensors, with costs ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the scale of the project. EMS solutions enable smart building management, home energy management, and industrial energy management, reducing carbon emission rates and energy consumption. Investments in EMS market technologies, such as IoT-based solutions, smart thermostats, smart lighting, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, contribute to energy efficiency and sustainable energy initiatives. The automotive sector, smart homes, and 3D printing industries also benefit from EMS, with applications in demand side responses and electricity infrastructure. EMS market trends include the integration of digital technologies, autonomous cars, and connected appliances, aiming to optimize energy consumption and minimize carbon footprints. Organizations across various sectors, including manufacturing facilities and Go Green initiatives, recognize the cost-cutting potential of EMS and the importance of energy management systems in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

The Energy Management Systems Market has experienced significant growth due to policies promoting energy efficiency and the benefits of reducing energy waste. IoT and AI technologies have revolutionized energy management, with prominent companies integrating energy monitoring devices into building operations, data centers, and IT equipment. The potential growth rate is high, driven by the increasing energy consumption of electricity users and the need for automation technology in sectors like hotels and hospitals, hydropower plants, and food and beverages. However, restraining factors include the high initial investment costs and competitive pressures. On-premise deployments and cloud-based choices offer flexibility. IoT-based solutions, such as smart building management and home energy management, are key trends. Decarbonization and power generation are critical areas for energy management systems, with a focus on energy efficiency, urbanization, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The hardware segment, including generators and transformers, also plays a significant role. Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding, driven by rising energy costs and the need for advanced energy management systems.

Market Overview

The Energy Management Systems (EMS) market is a significant sector in the global energy industry. These systems enable efficient and cost-effective energy consumption by integrating various technologies such as smart grids, renewable energy sources, and energy storage solutions. Decarbons and renewable energy are key drivers in the EMS market, with governments and organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and transition to cleaner energy sources. Power generation companies, homes, and industries all utilize EMS to manage energy usage and optimize energy production. The market is also influenced by technological advancements, regulatory policies, and consumer preferences. Smart technologies like IoT and AI are transforming the EMS landscape, offering real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated energy management. The market is projected to grow substantially in the coming years, driven by increasing energy demand, technological innovations, and regulatory support.

