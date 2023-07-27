Energy Management Systems Market size to grow by USD 37.22 billion from 2022 to 2027; The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions in industries and households drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy management systems market size is set to grow by USD 37.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 14.2%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by deployment, end-user, and geography. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, Vivint Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. are some of the major market participants.

Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

End-user

Manufacturing



Power And Energy



Telecom And IT



Residential And Commercial



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The on-premises segments are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The on-premises segment of the EMS market has been witnessing notable growth in recent times. Various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are showing increased demand for efficient energy management solutions, contributing to this trend. On-premises energy management systems offer advantages over cloud-based solutions, particularly in terms of data security and privacy. One significant benefit is the control companies have over their data, allowing them to better handle security threats and breaches. Additionally, on-premises systems enable customization of energy management protocols, leading to optimized energy consumption and fine-tuned operations.

Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the energy management systems market include Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, Vivint Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendors Offerings

Comcast Corp. - The company offers energy management such as Xfinity home control and energy management service.

The company offers energy management such as Xfinity home control and energy management service. Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers energy management, such as eco reports energy management package, which helps to take information from an existing building and makes the data meaningful.

The company offers energy management, such as eco reports energy management package, which helps to take information from an existing building and makes the data meaningful. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers energy management provided by the traditional facilities team, which manages heating, cooling, and lighting resources.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Energy Management Systems Market Driver

The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions in industries and households is a major factor driving the market growth. The global market for energy management systems is witnessing a surge in demand from both industries and households due to the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of energy efficiency. This trend is not limited to developing countries but is also observed in emerging economies. Advanced energy management systems incorporate technologies like AI and ML machine learning to enhance power consumption efficiency. By analyzing large datasets, these systems make informed decisions about energy usage, leading to increased efficiency and cost savings. As a result, the demand for energy management systems is expected to grow, driving the global market during the forecast period.

Key Energy Management Systems Market Trends

The advancements in technology in energy management systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Technological advancements, particularly the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, have revolutionized the approach to energy management systems. These innovations have enabled the development of more advanced and accessible energy systems for various industries and consumers. Smart home devices, such as energy monitors, provide real-time insights into energy usage and offer recommendations to reduce consumption and save costs. Moreover, IoT and AI technologies have also facilitated the easier utilization of renewable energy sources. By integrating sensors and data analysis into renewable energy systems like solar panels and wind turbines, operators can optimize performance and accurately predict energy output. This increased efficiency makes renewable energies more affordable and effective, promoting their wider adoption and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Major Energy Management Systems Market Challenge

The high initial costs for the installation and implementation of energy management systems are a significant challenge hindering market growth. As the global shift towards renewable energy sources and energy efficiency gains momentum, the importance of energy management systems increases. However, the initial installation and implementation costs of such systems can be considerable, varying based on factors like plant size, system type, integration level, and the number of buildings on-site. Additionally, personnel costs for dedicated energy managers who oversee system operations can also be significant. These managers analyze data, identify energy-saving opportunities, and implement energy-saving strategies. The level of integration required between existing building control systems and energy management systems can also impact costs, necessitating hardware and software solutions to ensure seamless coordination. These factors may hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the energy management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy management systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The energy trading and risk management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 399 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (power, natural gas, oil and products, and others), type (software and service), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for smart grids globally is driving growth in the energy trading and risk management market.

The global home energy management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,625.57 million between 2022 and 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.11%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Component (hardware, software, and services), Product (lighting controls, programmable thermostats, self-monitoring systems, and advanced central controllers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The smart home trend is rapidly gaining popularity among consumers who desire to enhance domestic convenience through electronic devices.

Energy Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, Vivint Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

