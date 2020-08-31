Energy Materials Corporation CEO Dr. Stephan DeLuca to Speak on Terawatt Scale Solar Energy Panel Manufacturing at the U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Perovskite Consortium Webinar Series Debut

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Materials Corporation (EMC), the global leader in development of high-speed roll-to-roll manufacturing of high-performance solar energy panels, is pleased to announce a detailed presentation by industry thought leader and EMC CEO, Dr. Stephan DeLuca. The presentation is scheduled for September 3, 2020 at 11:30am – 12:30pm EDT and registration details can be accessed here.

Titled, "Critical Parameters for Terawatt Scale Perovskite PV Module Manufacturing", the presentation is the first in a yearlong webinar series by the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing of Perovskite Consortium (US-MAP), an organization of public and private institutions formed by U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). EMC is a founding member of US-MAP.



Dr. DeLuca will cover the current PV module manufacturing situation, challenges to the solar industry scaling 5x – 10x in the next fifteen to twenty years, and how printable perovskite solar technology can rapidly become a terawatt scale manufacturing reality adding significant solar industry horsepower for meeting the 2050 zero emissions target.



"We are excited to have Dr. DeLuca as our first presenter in this informative series," said Dr. Laura Schelhas, Executive Director of US-MAP and group manager for NREL's Hybrid and Nanoscale Chemistry Group. "Energy Materials Corporation has been an invaluable partner, bringing significant experience and insight to the consortium's overall goal of accelerating perovskite solar into the energy transition marketplace."

About Energy Materials Corporation

Energy Materials Corporation is an American innovator and manufacturer developing high performance renewable energy products focused on the terawatt scale required to underpin the global electrification and decarbonization effort while working within Planetary Boundaries. www.enmatcorp.com

About U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Perovskites Consortium

The U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Perovskites (US-MAP) Consortium is a collaboration of public and private institutions dedicated to accelerating domestic commercialization of perovskite technologies by providing access to comprehensive research capabilities that establish a solid technical foundation.

The consortium was formed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, University of Toledo's Wright Center for Photovoltaics, Washington Clean Energy Testbeds (University of Washington), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill working with leading domestic companies pursuing perovskite technologies. Learn more at https://www.usa-perovskites.org/

