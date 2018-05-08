Energy Ministry Reiterates: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Committed to Oil Market Stability

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

18:19 ET

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of the United States of America's withdrawal from the JCPOA; an official from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources reassured that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting the stability of oil markets, benefiting producers and consumers alike, and to sustaining growth in the global economy. The Ministry's official added that the Kingdom would work with major producers within and outside of OPEC, as well as, major consumers to mitigate the impact of any potential supply shortages. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-ministry-reiterates-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-committed-to-oil-market-stability-300645010.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Also from this source

Apr 23, 2018, 21:22 ET Coalition Investigating Claims of a Strike in Bani Qais

Apr 23, 2018, 21:11 ET Houthi Militias Take 19 Ships Hostage, Preventing Aid from...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Energy Ministry Reiterates: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Committed to Oil Market Stability

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

18:19 ET