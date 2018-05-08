Energy Ministry Reiterates: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Committed to Oil Market Stability

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of the United States of America's withdrawal from the JCPOA; an official from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources reassured that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting the stability of oil markets, benefiting producers and consumers alike, and to sustaining growth in the global economy. The Ministry's official added that the Kingdom would work with major producers within and outside of OPEC, as well as, major consumers to mitigate the impact of any potential supply shortages.