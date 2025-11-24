Energy Overwatch Acquires Porosity, Expanding Its Compliance SaaS Platform with Advanced Workflow, AI, and Operational Intelligence Capabilities

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Overwatch, LLC, a leading compliance software provider supported by technical field services and regulatory consulting for the oil and gas industry, today announced the strategic acquisition of Porosity, Inc., a Texas-based software and AI company specializing in digital workflows, data integration, and variance detection for upstream and midstream operators.

The acquisition accelerates Energy Overwatch's strategy to unify compliance management, field performance, and real-time data into a single, scalable platform. By integrating Porosity's software stack alongside its' established compliance SaaS ecosystem and field services teams, Energy Overwatch will deliver a more predictive, efficient, and data-connected framework for customers across the oil and gas value chain.

"Our customers want a partner who can deliver the most innovative technology to strengthen compliance and unlock meaningful performance improvement," said Justin Bliffen, CEO of Energy Overwatch. "Porosity brings a top-tier software and product engineering organization, advanced AI capabilities, a strong commercial team, and an operator-focused mindset that fits directly with our long-term vision."

Porosity's technology integrates emissions signals, production data, SCADA, and workflow automation to deliver predictive analytics—helping operators detect issues faster, eliminate stranded data silos, and improve decision-making. Energy Overwatch will embed these capabilities directly into its compliance SaaS suite, including SEMS, regulatory reporting tools, and emissions-management software. The unified platform will enhance customer visibility across assets while enabling new functionality in asset performance analytics, automated variance detection, and real-time operational insights.

"Energy Overwatch has the compliance expertise, national reach, and customer relationships needed to scale Porosity's technology," said Philip Richard, CEO of Porosity. "Together, we are creating a single platform that strengthens compliance, improves field execution, reduces emissions, and gives operators the real-time intelligence needed to run more efficiently."

Energy Overwatch will continue operating from Greenwood Village, CO, with expanded technology and commercial teams in Houston, TX; Lafayette, LA; and across major producing basins. The transaction closed November 21, 2025.

About Energy Overwatch

Energy Overwatch is a compliance-focused SaaS provider delivering integrated software, technical field services, and regulatory consulting for upstream, midstream, and downstream operators. The company supports safety programs, SEMS workflows, and emissions-management initiatives across the United States.

https://energyoverwatch.com/

About Porosity

Porosity develops software and AI tools that help oil and gas operators surface insights faster, unify workflows, improve emissions and production performance, and enhance daily field execution.

SOURCE Energy Overwatch LLC