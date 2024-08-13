Energy Products earns a spot on The Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Energy Products Inc. has achieved a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Facebook/Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands have gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Brett Smith, President of Energy Products Inc. stated, "It is an honor for our team to be awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. This recognition is a true testament to the dedication, perseverance, and hard work of our entire team."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Energy Products Inc. headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan has experienced incredible growth in recent years, leading the industry in wholesale battery distribution. With a focus on adding value to the supply chain and an entrepreneurial mindset, the organization has established locations in Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, and Mississippi.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Energy Products Inc.