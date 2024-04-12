Energy Products, Inc. Accelerates Expansion with Acquisition of Global Battery Direct

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Products, Inc., a leading battery distributor proudly announces the acquisition of Global Battery Direct, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Energy Products, Inc. has experienced remarkable growth over the last five years, establishing locations in key states including Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Florida, and Mississippi. The addition of Global Battery Direct enhances Energy Products distribution network, reinforcing its dedication to customer satisfaction, quality, and growth.

Brett Smith, President of Energy Products, expressed enthusiasm, "This expansion aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of providing unparalleled support and a comprehensive portfolio of industry leading products to our valued partners and customers. By integrating Global Battery Direct into our network, we are poised to deliver exceptional results and customer experiences for our combined Battery Partners in the eastern United States."

Bobby Caffese, of Global Battery Direct stated, "Today marks a historic and exciting milestone for all of us. The transaction to combine Energy Products and Global Battery Direct is complete. Together, we will form a stronger business, drive further growth and innovation, and create more value for our customers, employees, and vendors. I am very pleased to be on board to experience the success for many years ahead."

Global Battery Direct, known for its commitment to quality and reliability, will now benefit from Energy Products' extensive resources, industry expertise, and robust product portfolio. Together, the combination will offer customers the broadest selection of top-tier battery solutions, ensuring they have access to the latest innovations and technologies, at industry-leading prices.

