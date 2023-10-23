Energy Professionals Advises Pennsylvania Utility Customers to Shop Around for Lower Rates Amidst Rising Utility Costs as Winter Approaches

News provided by

Energy Professionals

23 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

Pennsylvania Utility Customers Advised to Shop Around for Lower Rates Amidst Rising Utility Costs as Winter Approaches

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania business owners are bracing for another significant increase in their electricity bills.

Earlier this year, on June 1st, most utility companies in the state increased their electric rates, with their rates surging 19% to 45%, which you can see below: 

Continue Reading
Energy Professionals
Energy Professionals

Utility                           

Previous Rate       

June 1st rate     

Increase

Met-Ed                         

$0.08679

$0.10679

23% increase.

Penelec                       

$0.09161

$0.11037

20% increase

Penn Power                 

$0.10818

$0.12890

19% increase

West Penn Power       

$0.07529

$0.10957

45% increase

* All of the utility rates described above are to be in effect for the six months between June 1, 2023, and Nov 30, 2023

The June 1st rate increases in Pennsylvania were not due to increased generation costs; they were due to the additional supply rate components not included in the generation of electricity (Capacity, Network Integrated Transmission Services, and Ancillaries).

Capacity alone (2nd largest component in your rate next to the energy itself) has sharply increased over the last year. We cannot control these components' cost increases as they come from the PUC, PJM ISO, and local utilities; we can only control the timing of securing fixed rates with an independent energy supplier, which impacts the electricity generation cost.

Natural Gas is the largest source of power for the generation of electricity, declined this year to very low historical levels, and consumers still have an opportunity to secure rates with an independent energy supplier not only below their local utility's present rates but more notably below where rates will likely average over the next 36-months.

But it was important to note this opportunity will likely be short-lived, which Ray Franklin, Energy Professional's Senior Commodity Analyst, who diligently tracks the energy markets to keep customers updated, explained in his recent October 9th Energy Update Video.

As December nears, utility companies in Pennsylvania are posting their new rates, and rates are creeping higher due to higher electricity generation costs, leading to higher electric bills state-wide. Here, you can see some of Pennsylvania's principal utilities and the new rates that take place in a little over a month from today:

Utility                   

Current Rate       

Dec. 1st rate         

Add. Increase

Met-Ed                 

$0.10679

$0.11872

11% increase.

Penelec               

$0.11037

$0.11603

5% increase

Penn Power       

$0.12890

$0.13109

2% increase

West Penn Power         

$0.10959

$0.11023

1% increase

* All of the utility rates described above are to be in effect for the six months between December 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024

Pennsylvania electric customers with their local utility are looking at significantly steeper bills as we head into winter, a season traditionally known for higher energy usage.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) had previously advised consumers of this eventuality in May, before the first increase in electricity rates. And a statement made by local news station, ABC News 27, earlier in the year emphasized this by encouraging utility customers to shop for lower rates to avoid increased bills:

"Consumers should be made aware of the price changes and understand what rates they will be paying. The Commission is also encouraging consumers to shop around for different rates." - ABC27

The answer for Pennsylvania businesses looking to avoid the increased financial strain lies in exploring options outside local utility pricing, also known as "PTC" or "price to compare."

Energy deregulation in Pennsylvania allows consumers to choose an independent energy supplier. This flexibility empowers residential and commercial customers to find and negotiate for more competitive energy rates that can lead to considerable financial savings.

Energy Professionals is a trusted licensed energy consultant dedicated to helping Pennsylvania businesses minimize energy costs. With a track record spanning over two decades, the company has successfully saved businesses millions of dollars through negotiated rates and contract terms.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Energy Professionals has dedicated a team of licensed energy consultants to assist local businesses and established a special hotline for Pennsylvania businesses at (610) 632-1834. Customers can also visit the Energy Professionals website to schedule an obligation-free electric bill analysis.

Article by
Martino Stanzani
[email protected]
1-800-920-4631

SOURCE Energy Professionals

Also from this source

Electricity Prices for Most Ohio Customers Will Double in June; Customers Are Strongly Urged to Shop for a Better Deal From Retail Energy Suppliers

Electricity Prices for Most Ohio Customers Will Double in June; Customers Are Strongly Urged to Shop for a Better Deal From Retail Energy Suppliers

Energy consumers in Ohio are facing an astronomical, state-wide electricity rate increase scheduled to take effect on June 1st. The rate hike will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.