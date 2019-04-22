Energy Professionals Celebrates Earth Day; Announces Partnership with Arcadia Power, Moving Toward a Greener Renewable Energy Future

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Professionals, LLC, a national leader in helping organizations reduce energy costs and reach energy sustainability objectives, celebrates Earth Day with its new partnership with Arcadia Power, a nationwide energy service. The partnership connects homeowners and renters with renewable energy choices and helps them save money.

Arcadia Power's energy platform helps customers choose clean power and find ways to save. Energy Professionals works with organizations to bring the latest energy innovations to benefit energy customers. Together, they will help America's utility users move toward a goal of 100 percent renewable energy from renewable sources such as wind farms, greatly benefiting energy users across the country.

"We pride ourselves on assisting consumers and companies in having the option to choose their energy providers, thereby helping them save thousands in costs on their energy. In celebration of Earth Day and our goal of moving toward greener renewable energy, it's thrilling for us to partner with Arcadia Power," said Energy Professionals President Jim Mathers. "This partnership provides citizens with a chance to have access to green power at little-to-no extra cost to them. All they have to do is simply sign up, truly a win-win."

"Choosing clean energy should not be complicated, or expensive," said Arcadia Power VP of Marketing Cliff Bernstein. "By aligning with Energy Professionals we aim to give more people easy access to clean energy and savings."

About Energy Professionals

Energy Professionals, LLC, founded in 1999, has provided utility relief, energy intelligence, and renewable solutions to over five million consumers of Natural Gas and Electricity. For more information, visit: www.EnergyProfessionals.com.

About Arcadia Power

Arcadia Power is a nationwide energy service that connects consumers to clean energy and savings through their utility account. Arcadia Power makes choosing clean energy easy for everyone. Members have access to a mobile-optimized online dashboard where they can connect to clean energy, track their account activity, find ways to save, and view their energy usage all in one place. Founded in 2014, the company's platform now integrates with more than 100 utilities in all 50 states and is used by more than 200,000 people. For more information, visit: www.arcadiapower.com.

