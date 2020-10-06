Energy Professionals helps YWCA power the fight against racial discrimination and the protection of women's rights.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, increased rates of domestic violence and sexual abuse toward women and children have risen according to the CDC and SAMHSA. Furthermore, acts of racial discrimination and injustice make the YWCA's work crucial.

"I take pride in all my customers and all my accounts. But working with the YWCA gives me a personal connection I can relate to," said Kelly Wiggan, an energy consultant at Energy Professionals, who has helped the YWCA save thousands of dollars on energy over the past decade.

Born in Jamaica and raised in St. Petersburg Florida, Kelly knows firsthand what it means to be an African American woman growing up in the United States. Like many women, she has experienced discrimination but never let it stop her. Today, as a single mother of five children, Kelly is proud of her achievements in the business world, and as a professional woman.

"Our experience with Kelly and Energy Professionals has always been great," said Doug Rausch, the VP of Facilities & Maintenance at the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati. "We've been working with Energy Professionals for about ten years now, our relationship has worked really well, and the energy savings have helped us further our mission."

For more than 150 years, the YWCA has dedicated its efforts to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Since its inception, the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati was at the forefront of racial justice advocacy, establishing the first integrated cafeteria where interracial groups could eat in the 1950s.

The YWCA encourages donations from anyone who supports racial justice, improved quality of life for women and their families, and advancing the economic empowerment of women.

Founded in 1999, Energy Professionals is one of North America's leading energy consultants working with commercial customers to reduce and control their energy budgets by building client-specific, energy strategies that factor in clients' goals and objectives.

