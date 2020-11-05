Energy Professionals HVAC specialists collaborate with Pure Air Control Services on healthy building program, helping businesses safely reopen after pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As children are going back to school and employees return to the workplace, indoor air quality has become a top priority.

In order to prevent economic collapse, businesses must be able to safely reopen. Unfortunately, most building HVAC systems are not equipped to circulate clean air into occupied spaces fast enough to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19. Additional air purification systems and environmental upgrades are necessary to create safe working spaces as most Americans spend 90% of their day indoors.

In early 2020, a lot of things were unknown about coronavirus transmission. Now, it is quite clear that the virus spreads, for the most part, by airborne transmission.

By filtering air with a system that uses needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI), viruses and bacteria can be killed while building HVAC systems circulate indoor air.

In May 2020, the Spanish Ministry of Defense performed a study which confirmed the effectiveness of NPBI in reducing SARS-CoV-2 (specifically targeting COVID-19).

In Florida, several businesses and large facilities who started using this type of air system found that the improved air quality led to improved health and peace of mind for employees and customers alike.

Such was the case with a gym in Seminole, Florida:

"Becoming a Certified Pure Air Indoor Environment has given our members the confidence to come back in for classes." says Dan Foster, Owner of SPENGA Fitness Studio "It's really provided the bounce we need to get back to business and has given us an edge over the competition."

Energy Professionals HVAC specialists collaborate with Pure Air Control Services on their healthy building program by performing indoor air quality assessments, hygienic cleaning of the HVAC system, complete building disinfection, and installation of commercial air purification, including NPBI and 24/7 air quality monitoring to help businesses safely reopen and reduce risks of bacterial and viral infection spread.

The Energy Professionals-Pure Air Alliance:

As one of North America's leading energy consultants, Energy Professionals formed a partnership with Pure Air Control Services to provide commercial customers with both the benefits of reduced energy costs and improved circulation and indoor air quality through scientifically proven HVAC technology.

