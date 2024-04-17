Energy Professionals LLC Receives Veteran-Owned Small Business Certification

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Professionals LLC, a national energy consulting firm based in Clearwater, Florida, has officially received its Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) Certification. This recognition highlights the company's roots in veteran leadership and expertise and is part of its ongoing commitment to excellence and service.

Jim Mathers, CEO & President of Energy Professionals LLC

Founded over 20 years ago, Energy Professionals has been at the forefront of helping businesses across America achieve significant savings on energy costs. By negotiating competitive energy rates and favorable contract terms, Energy Professionals has helped thousands of small companies save on energy usage and expenses. The certification as a veteran-owned business marks a significant milestone in the company's history and reflects its strong leadership under CEO and President Jim Mathers.

The certification was awarded to Energy Professionals after Jim Mathers, a distinguished former officer and nuclear engineer in the U.S. Navy, took full ownership of the company earlier in 2023. As a graduate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland (Class of 1983), Mathers served aboard submarines such as the USS Flying Fish from 1985 to 1988, where he was involved in critical missions in the North Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic, including top-secret projects.

"The Veteran-Owned Small Business Certification is not only a testament to our history but also a cornerstone for our future," said Jim Mathers. "This certification is also a proud tribute to all veterans and active military members whose sacrifices make America what it is today.

With this certification, Energy Professionals LLC continues strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering even greater value and service to its clients nationwide.

For more information about Energy Professionals LLC and how they can help your business save on energy costs, visit www.energyprofessionals.com .

About Energy Professionals LLC:

Energy Professionals LLC is one of America's leading energy consulting firms, committed to helping small businesses reduce their energy bills by securing lower energy rates and favorable contract terms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, Energy Professionals has provided exceptional service and achieving substantial energy savings for its clients for over two decades.

Contact:

Martino Stanzani

Energy Professionals LLC

[email protected]

(844) 674-5465

SOURCE Energy Professionals LLC