Energy Raven Launches to Revolutionize and Accelerate Home Intelligence in the U.S.

Previously wholly owned by American Family Insurance, Energy Raven now sets sights on elevating and energizing the real estate and home inspection markets

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Raven , the groundbreaking AI-powered energy analysis software, has officially launched, marking the first milestone in its journey toward transforming how homeowners approach home performance. Originally created as an internal corporate innovation project, Energy Raven has evolved into a nationally-scaled company with steadfast support from American Family Insurance .

Energy Raven now stands poised to bring its transformative solutions to homeowners across the United States. The launch is a strategic move to make comprehensive home energy insights accessible to a broader audience, aligning with American Family's ESG commitment to empowering homeowners and being part of critical climate solutions.

"The launch of Energy Raven marks another milestone in our journey to improve homeowners' lives and foster a positive environmental impact," said Dan Reed, Managing Director and President of American Family Ventures. "We continue to believe in Energy Raven in support of our conviction that sustainable living should be accessible to all."

Energy Raven stands out as a unique offering in the home services industry - seamlessly integrating into routine home inspections. Inspectors are trusted home experts and Energy Raven's software can now harness the data they gather and couple it with Department of Energy physics models to provide property-specific insights to homeowners, empowering them to make informed decisions about improvements and connecting them with the tax credits and rebates that help offset the costs.

Energy Raven's home energy assessment helps buyers understand how their home uses energy and where they can save on operating costs.

Benefits of Energy Raven Solution:

Comprehensive Energy Insights: Energy Raven provides a holistic understanding of a property's energy performance, providing homeowners with actionable insights.

Energy Raven uncovers valuable financial incentives - including Federal, State, Local, and Utility-specific - that can help homeowners offset costs and make informed decisions. Help Taking Action: Energy Raven enables homeowners to take the actions that make sense for their home - connecting them with contractors, managing the incentive process, and ensuring they are supported throughout their electrification journey.

"As Energy Raven takes flight independently, it signifies a pivotal moment in our journey," said Shannon Bloemker , CEO and founder of Energy Raven. "We are proud to be partnering with professional home inspectors who have long been advocates of ensuring homeowners are well-informed. With our official launch, homebuyers nationwide can now understand their home's energy profile, learn what money is available to help them make upgrades, and get a valued partner to help them enjoy all the benefits of being a homeowner."

Energy Raven's ongoing collaboration with American Family Insurance emphasizes its commitment to making sustainable living accessible to all homeowners, empowering them with cutting-edge energy solutions and services.

About Energy Raven:

Energy Raven specializes in AI-powered energy analysis, exclusively tailored for homebuyers through top-tier home inspection firms. Integrated seamlessly into routine home inspections, Energy Raven provides property-specific insights to empower homeowners to make informed decisions about energy efficiency. Utilizing data, analytics, and AI, Energy Raven offers a roadmap and support for homeowners looking to reduce energy bills, positively impact the environment, and access financial resources for energy projects. For more information, visit energyraven.com .

About the American Family Insurance Group:

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 12th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 301 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance Group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has nearly 13,000 employees nationwide.

