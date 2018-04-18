Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on May 3, 2018

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII), the leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018 after market close.
The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 3:00 PM PDT / 6:00 PM EDT. Chris Gannon, President and Chief Executive Officer will host the conference call and take analyst questions after opening remarks.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Thursday, May 3, 2018 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Thursday, May 3, 2018, 3:00 PM PDT / 6:00 PM EDT
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-free: +1 877-709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 201-689-8354
Access code: 13679038
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Sunday, June 3, 2018
US / Canada Toll-free: +1 877-660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 201-612-7415
Access code: 13679038
Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
About Energy Recovery Inc.
Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. Energy Recovery solutions recycle and convert wasted pressure energy into a usable asset and preserve pumps that are subject to hostile processing environments. With award-winning technology, Energy Recovery simplifies complex industrial systems while improving productivity, profitability, and efficiency within the oil & gas, chemical processing, and water industries. Energy Recovery products save clients more than $1.8 billion (USD) annually. Headquartered in the Bay Area, Energy Recovery has offices in Houston, Ireland, Shanghai, and Dubai. For more information about the Company, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.
Contact
Emily Smith
esmith@energyrecovery.com
(510) 697-3105
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-recovery-to-host-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-on-may-3-2018-300631898.html
SOURCE Energy Recovery, Inc.
Share this article