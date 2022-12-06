Energy retrofit systems market: Growth opportunities led by AECOM, Ameresco Inc., Chevron Corp

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy retrofit systems market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and the rise in the incorporation of building automation systems (BASs).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global energy retrofit systems market as a part of the oil & gas equipment & services, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AECOM, Ameresco Inc., Chevron Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dow Inc., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, National LED Inc., Ocean Insight, Orion Energy Systems Inc., Redaptive Inc., Renew Energy Partners LLC, ROI Energy Solutions Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Signify NV, and Trane Technologies Plc.

The market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential), product (HVAC retrofit, envelope, and LED retrofit lighting), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (non-residential / residential)

Non-residential:

The non-residential segment includes two subsegments, which are commercial and industrial. Our analysis projects that many commercial buildings in the area will employ energy restoration systems due to the need to improve efficiency in rising economies. Other factors driving the growth of this market include government regulations and increased awareness of the need for energy efficiency. Due to an increasing requirement for convenience in facility management, simplifying processes, and effective labor mobility, office buildings generate the most revenue among non-residential structures. As a result, the use of energy retrofit technologies is likely to drive non-residential growth.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in the energy retrofit systems market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy retrofit systems market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the energy retrofit systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the energy retrofit systems market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy retrofit systems market vendors

Energy Retrofit Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled AECOM, Ameresco Inc., Chevron Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dow Inc., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, National LED Inc., Ocean Insight, Orion Energy Systems Inc., Redaptive Inc., Renew Energy Partners LLC, ROI Energy Solutions Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Signify NV, and Trane Technologies Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global energy retrofit systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global energy retrofit systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 HVAC retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on HVAC retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on HVAC retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on HVAC retrofit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on HVAC retrofit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Envelope - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Envelope - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Envelope - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Envelope - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Envelope - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 LED retrofit lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on LED retrofit lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on LED retrofit lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on LED retrofit lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on LED retrofit lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 112: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 113: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 115: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 Ameresco Inc.

Exhibit 117: Ameresco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ameresco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Ameresco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ameresco Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 126: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 131: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 132: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 133: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 134: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

12.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 140: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 143: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.11 Ocean Insight

Exhibit 150: Ocean Insight - Overview



Exhibit 151: Ocean Insight - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Ocean Insight - Key offerings

12.12 Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Exhibit 153: Orion Energy Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Orion Energy Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Orion Energy Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Orion Energy Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Redaptive Inc.

Exhibit 157: Redaptive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Redaptive Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Redaptive Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Renew Energy Partners LLC

Exhibit 160: Renew Energy Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Renew Energy Partners LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Renew Energy Partners LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Signify NV

Exhibit 168: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 169: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 171: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Signify NV - Segment focus

12.17 Trane Technologies Plc

Exhibit 173: Trane Technologies Plc - Overview



Exhibit 174: Trane Technologies Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Trane Technologies Plc - Key news



Exhibit 176: Trane Technologies Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Trane Technologies Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

