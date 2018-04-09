Energy Risk Software Rankings 2018: Openlink earns top spot for best overall energy and commodities trading platform

Openlink placed number one in the category of "Best Overall CTRM/ETRM Platform" for the twelfth time in the past 13 years. Rankings are based on information provided by a wide range of customers who responded to Risk.net's annual C/ETRM software survey earlier this year. Openlink ranked first in the following categories (in alphabetical order):

Best knowledge of market in which software operates

Best overall CTRM/ETRM platform

Carbon emissions trading

Coal trading

Degree of straight-through processing

Gas trading

Market risk: oil

Oil trading

Physical and financial integration

Power trading

Widest product coverage

Openlink's flagship C/ETRM offerings, Endur and Rightangle, serve energy companies and commodity-intensive corporations that regularly deal with price volatility, effects of geopolitical events, and changing regulations. Seeking a "single source of the truth" on their trading and risk posture, clients increasingly must manage a broader variety of physical and financial assets and improve their ability to make strategic decisions from data—in real time.

Rich Grossi, CEO of Openlink, said, "Clients around the world inspire us to evolve our products and services and strengthen our commitment to product and delivery excellence. We are delighted that the 2018 Energy Risk rankings reflect Openlink's deep knowledge of the market and strategic approach to addressing the unique needs of energy and commodities companies. We will find new ways to help them generate business value—whether they use an on-premises solution or the Openlink Cloud."

Risk.net assessed responses from more than 200 risk managers, IT professionals, consultants and traders. Respondents work for oil, gas and electricity firms; consultancies and IT implementation providers; and banks, brokerages, commodity trading houses and investors.

For a summary of survey results and complete view of survey tables, visit https://www.risk.net/commodities/5461246/energy-risk-software-rankings-2018.

