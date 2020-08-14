Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020. Energy Services earned revenues of $30.8 million and $74.7 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Net loss available to common shareholders was ($95,000) and ($2.0) million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million ($0.10 per share) and $1.1 million ($0.08 per share) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The backlog at June 30, 2020 was $69.8 million.
Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the three months ended June 30, 2020. However, many of our customers have continued with projects and we are receiving new bid opportunities. Also, our employee count at June 30, 2020 was higher compared to March 31, 2020." Reynolds continued, "While we are seeing positive signs, we could see a significant impact in the fourth quarter of fiscal year if there is a worsening of the pandemic."
Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
$ 30,762,725
|
$ 40,187,978
|
$ 74,678,432
|
$ 136,257,561
|
Cost of revenues
|
27,936,548
|
36,936,926
|
69,425,044
|
128,580,270
|
Gross profit
|
2,826,177
|
3,251,052
|
5,253,388
|
7,677,291
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
2,532,141
|
2,021,359
|
7,473,422
|
6,790,032
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
294,036
|
1,229,693
|
(2,220,034)
|
887,259
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest income
|
83
|
-
|
53,332
|
58,023
|
Other nonoperating expense
|
(53,793)
|
(25,736)
|
(130,472)
|
(79,312)
|
Interest expense
|
(101,335)
|
(331,067)
|
(400,197)
|
(744,541)
|
Gain on sale of equipment
|
43,296
|
68,672
|
563,062
|
206,241
|
(111,749)
|
(288,131)
|
85,725
|
(559,589)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
182,287
|
941,562
|
(2,134,309)
|
327,670
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
200,242
|
455,805
|
(347,629)
|
334,987
|
Net (loss) income
|
(17,955)
|
485,757
|
(1,786,680)
|
(7,317)
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
77,250
|
77,250
|
231,750
|
231,750
|
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|
$ (95,205)
|
$ 408,507
|
$ (2,018,430)
|
$ (239,067)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|
13,627,293
|
13,985,579
|
13,844,340
|
14,080,299
|
Weighted average shares-diluted
|
13,627,293
|
17,418,912
|
13,844,340
|
14,080,299
|
(Loss) earnings per share
|
available to common shareholders
|
$ (0.007)
|
$ 0.029
|
$ (0.146)
|
$ (0.017)
|
(Loss) earnings per share-diluted
|
available to common shareholders
|
$ (0.007)
|
$ 0.023
|
$ (0.146)
|
$ (0.017)
Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net (loss) income available to common shareholders:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Net (loss) income available to
|
common shareholders
|
$ (95,205)
|
$ 408,507
|
$ (2,018,430)
|
$ (239,067)
|
Add: Income tax benefit (expense)
|
200,242
|
455,805
|
(347,629)
|
334,987
|
Add: Dividends on preferred stock
|
77,250
|
77,250
|
231,750
|
231,750
|
Add: Interest expense
|
101,335
|
331,067
|
400,197
|
744,541
|
Less: Non-operating expense (income)
|
10,414
|
(42,936)
|
(485,922)
|
(184,952)
|
Add: Depreciation expense
|
1,097,750
|
1,073,387
|
3,315,541
|
3,187,733
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,391,786
|
$ 2,303,080
|
$ 1,095,507
|
$ 4,074,992
|
Common shares outstanding
|
13,627,293
|
13,985,579
|
13,844,340
|
14,080,299
|
Adjusted EBITDA per common share
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.29
