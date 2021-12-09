Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTCQB: ESOA), generated revenues of $122.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, net income available to common shareholders of $8.8 million and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.  The Company had backlog of $72.2 million at September 30, 2021. 

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the Company was awarded a $5.8 million verdict in a previously disclosed lawsuit against a former customer.  The Company anticipates that a final judgement order will be issued during the first calendar quarter of 2022, which can be appealed up to thirty days after the judgement is entered. To date, the Company has not recognized the award in its financial statements.  

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "I am pleased with the progress we made during fiscal 2021 as we continue to build the foundation for future growth. During the year we expanded our gas and water distribution business geographically via acquisition and moved into both general contracting and solar installation in our core geographic markets. At the same time our balance sheet was strengthened with the forgiveness of the PPP loans, and we were able to simplify our capital structure by converting our preferred stock." Reynolds continued, "Looking ahead we will continue to invest in the business and add talented people and business lines to grow the company and we anticipate that fiscal year 2022 will result in increased growth and profitability."

Year Ended

Year Ended


September 30, 2021

Revenue

$          122,465,826

Cost of revenue

109,544,804

Gross profit

12,921,022

Selling and administrative expenses

13,813,644

9,831,578

(892,622)

Interest income

286,645

Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

9,839,100

Other nonoperating expense

(311,830)

Interest expense

(534,820)

Gain on sale of equipment

681,653

9,960,748

Income before income taxes

9,068,126

Income tax (benefit) expense

(29,129)

Net income

9,097,255

Dividends on preferred stock

284,238

Net income available to common shareholders

$               8,813,017

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,621,406

Weighted average shares-diluted 

16,988,424

Earnings per share




available to common shareholders

$                      0.647

Earnings per share-diluted




available to common shareholders

$                      0.519

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income available to common shareholders:

Year Ended

Year Ended


September 30, 2021

Net income available to



  common shareholders

$             8,813,017

Add: Income tax (benefit) expense

(29,129)

Add: Dividends on preferred stock

284,238

Add:  Interest expense

534,820

Less: Non-operating income

(10,495,568)

Add: Depreciation expense

4,661,789

Adjusted EBITDA

$             3,769,167

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

