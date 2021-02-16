Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced fiscal first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Energy Services earned revenues of $32.0 million with a net loss available to common shareholders of ($725,000) for the first quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $331,000 during the period.

On December 31, 2020, Energy Services completed the acquisition of West Virginia Pipeline, Inc. The acquisition is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements, but it did not have a significant impact on the Company's operating results for the period. The Company's $60.7 million backlog at December 31, 2020 includes $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "We are excited to welcome West Virginia Pipeline to Energy Services and view the acquisition an important step in our strategy of increasing our exposure in the water and natural gas distribution markets." Reynolds continued, "At the same time, we are investing in the people and equipment needed to expand our existing business and we hope that the benefits of all these investments are clearer during the second half of fiscal year 2021."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019





(Unaudited)















Revenue $ 32,009,796

$ 25,843,307











Cost of revenues 29,166,737

23,486,565













Gross profit 2,843,059

2,356,742











Selling and administrative expenses 3,595,830

2,595,772

Loss income from operations (752,771)

(239,030)











Other income (expense)







Interest income 151,765

53,249

Other nonoperating expense (52,623)

(33,938)

Interest expense (76,517)

(186,845)

Gain on sale of equipment 13,042

295,991





35,667

128,457













Loss income before income taxes (717,104)

(110,573)













Income tax benefit (69,442)

(36,459)













Net loss (647,662)

(74,114)













Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250











Net loss available to common shareholders $ (724,912)

$ (151,364)













Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 13,621,406

13,911,610













Weighted average shares-diluted 13,621,406

13,911,610

Loss earnings per share









available to common shareholders $ (0.053)

$ (0.011)













Loss earnings per share-diluted









available to common shareholders $ (0.053)

$ (0.011)

Below is a comparison of the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets for December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for December 31, 2020 for a more detailed comparison:





December 31,

September 30, Assets

2020

2020





(Unaudited)



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,345,745

$ 11,216,820

Accounts receivable-trade 17,096,770

18,246,989

Allowance for doubtful accounts (70,310)

(70,310)

Retainages receivable 1,658,513

2,483,809

Other receivables 6,677

9,458

Contract assets 4,418,599

6,545,863

Prepaid expenses and other 2,763,189

3,338,943



Total current assets 38,219,183

41,771,572











Property, plant and equipment, at cost 56,679,946

53,324,843

less accumulated depreciation (37,706,313)

(36,933,129)



Total fixed assets 18,973,633

16,391,714













Acquired intangible assets, net 300,000

-

Goodwill 4,220,829

-













Total assets $ 61,713,645

$ 58,163,286











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,645,254

$ 4,028,900

Lines of credit and short term borrowings 3,500,000

509,843

Accounts payable 5,783,559

5,222,222

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,255,740

4,237,172

Contract liabilities 3,721,385

4,851,900



Total current liabilities 20,905,938

18,850,037













Long-term debt, less current maturities 13,496,506

11,233,705

Deferred income taxes payable 2,212,084

2,255,515



Total liabilities 36,614,528

32,339,257











Shareholders' equity



















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value









Authorized 1,000,000 shares, 206 issued at December 31, 2020









and September 30, 2020 -

-













Common stock, $.0001 par value









Authorized 50,000,000 shares 14,839,836 issued and 13,621,406









outstanding at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 1,484

1,484













Treasury stock, 1,218,430 shares at December 31, 2020 and (122)

(122)



September 30, 2020



















Additional paid in capital 60,670,699

60,670,699

Retained deficit (35,572,944)

(34,848,032)

Total shareholders' equity 25,099,117

25,824,029













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,713,645

$ 58,163,286

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited







Net loss income available to





common shareholders $ (724,912)

$ (151,364)







Add: Income benefit expense (69,442)

(36,459)







Add: Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250







Add: Interest expense 76,517

186,845







Less: Non-operating income (112,184)

(315,302)







Add: Depreciation expense 1,083,853

1,095,282







Adjusted EBITDA $ 331,082

$ 856,252

