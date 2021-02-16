Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Energy Services of America

Feb 16, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced fiscal first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  Energy Services earned revenues of $32.0 million with a net loss available to common shareholders of ($725,000) for the first quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $331,000 during the period. 

On December 31, 2020, Energy Services completed the acquisition of West Virginia Pipeline, Inc.  The acquisition is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements, but it did not have a significant impact on the Company's operating results for the period.  The Company's $60.7 million backlog at December 31, 2020 includes $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement.  "We are excited to welcome West Virginia Pipeline to Energy Services and view the acquisition an important step in our strategy of increasing our exposure in the water and natural gas distribution markets."  Reynolds continued, "At the same time, we are investing in the people and equipment needed to expand our existing business and we hope that the benefits of all these investments are clearer during the second half of fiscal year 2021."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: 




Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019



 (Unaudited) 







Revenue

$            32,009,796

$             25,843,307






Cost of revenues

29,166,737

23,486,565







Gross profit

2,843,059

2,356,742






Selling and administrative expenses

3,595,830

2,595,772

Loss income from operations

(752,771)

(239,030)






Other income (expense)



Interest income

151,765

53,249

Other nonoperating expense

(52,623)

(33,938)

Interest expense

(76,517)

(186,845)

Gain on sale of equipment

13,042

295,991



35,667

128,457







Loss income before income taxes

(717,104)

(110,573)







Income tax benefit

(69,442)

(36,459)







Net loss

(647,662)

(74,114)







Dividends on preferred stock

77,250

77,250






Net loss available to common shareholders

$               (724,912)

$                (151,364)







Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,621,406

13,911,610







Weighted average shares-diluted 

13,621,406

13,911,610

Loss earnings per share




available to common shareholders

$                   (0.053)

$                    (0.011)







Loss earnings per share-diluted




available to common shareholders

$                   (0.053)

$                    (0.011)

Below is a comparison of the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets for December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for December 31, 2020 for a more detailed comparison:

December 31,

September 30,

Assets

2020

2020



 (Unaudited) 

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$           12,345,745

$          11,216,820

Accounts receivable-trade

17,096,770

18,246,989

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(70,310)

(70,310)

Retainages receivable

1,658,513

2,483,809

Other receivables

6,677

9,458

Contract assets

4,418,599

6,545,863

Prepaid expenses and other

2,763,189

3,338,943


Total current assets

38,219,183

41,771,572






Property, plant and equipment, at cost

56,679,946

53,324,843

less accumulated depreciation

(37,706,313)

(36,933,129)


Total fixed assets

18,973,633

16,391,714







Acquired intangible assets, net

300,000

-

Goodwill

4,220,829

-







Total assets

$           61,713,645

$          58,163,286






Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Current liabilities



Current maturities of long-term debt

$             4,645,254

$            4,028,900

Lines of credit and short term borrowings

3,500,000

509,843

Accounts payable

5,783,559

5,222,222

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,255,740

4,237,172

Contract liabilities

3,721,385

4,851,900


Total current liabilities

20,905,938

18,850,037







Long-term debt, less current maturities

13,496,506

11,233,705

Deferred income taxes payable

2,212,084

2,255,515


Total liabilities

36,614,528

32,339,257






Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value




Authorized 1,000,000 shares, 206 issued at December 31, 2020




and September 30, 2020

-

-







Common stock, $.0001 par value




Authorized 50,000,000 shares 14,839,836 issued and 13,621,406




outstanding at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

1,484

1,484







Treasury stock, 1,218,430 shares at December 31, 2020 and

(122)

(122)


September 30, 2020









Additional paid in capital

60,670,699

60,670,699

Retained deficit

(35,572,944)

(34,848,032)

Total shareholders' equity

25,099,117

25,824,029







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           61,713,645

$          58,163,286

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss available to common shareholders:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited




Net loss income available to


  common shareholders

$         (724,912)

$            (151,364)




Add: Income benefit expense

(69,442)

(36,459)




Add: Dividends on preferred stock

77,250

77,250




Add:  Interest expense

76,517

186,845




Less: Non-operating income

(112,184)

(315,302)




Add: Depreciation expense

1,083,853

1,095,282




Adjusted EBITDA

$          331,082

$              856,252

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

