Energy Services of America Corporation Retains Three Part Advisors as Investor Relations Counsel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (Nasdaq: ESOA), today announced it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC ("TPA"), a rapidly growing, full-service investor relations consulting firm.

"We have retained Three Part Advisors to help us better connect with our shareholders and enhance our communication efforts," commented Douglas Reynolds, President, and CEO. "TPA has a strong reputation for working with great companies and will be instrumental in proactively increasing awareness and educating investors about the significant opportunities that lie ahead for our Company as we work to unlock value for our shareholders."

Three Part Advisors will work directly with management to develop and execute a comprehensive, strategic investor relations program that focuses on educating investors and increasing exposure within the investment community. In addition to providing investor relations consulting services, Three Part Advisors also produces IDEAS Conferences , which are annual independent regional investor conferences that attract more than 150 quality presenting companies and more than 1,000 investors and analysts annually.

"We are excited to work with Energy Services of America Corporation on its investor relations program," said Steven Hooser, Partner at Three Part Advisors. "Their story is compelling and in many ways has gone under the radar within the investment community. Energy Servies is laser focused on delivering superior service with an emphasis on employee and environmental safety and well-positioned to generate solid returns. We look forward to presenting their story to existing and future investors."

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC

Three Part Advisors, LLC provides independent research, investor relations, and corporate development consulting services. The firm has a proven record of assisting public company clients to increase trading liquidity and decrease stock price volatility, which ultimately impacts total valuation and lowers the cost of capital. Three Part Advisors' professionals design custom investor relations programs to improve visibility, develop the right message, and attract the right investors for clients' current goals and strategic vision. More information is available at www.threepa.com

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation