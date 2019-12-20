Energy Services of America Files Annual Report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, which was a $516,000 decrease from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2018. Revenues were $174.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, which was a $39.0 million increase from $135.5 million in fiscal year 2018. The Company projects an adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million, or $0.57 per share, and earnings per share of $0.12 on a weighted average of 14,064,871 common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2019. The projected backlog at September 30, 2019 was $63.0 million.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The past couple years have been tough in the pipeline industry in our region. We started a twenty-mile pipeline project in northern West Virginia in June 2018 that we successfully completed in September 2019. While that project primarily contributed to our increased revenues for fiscal year 2019, we had to navigate significant obstacles to minimize the loss and maintain a cash positive position on the project. In the end, it was the diversity of the services that we provide that allowed us to overcome those challenges."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for fiscal year 2019 compared to fiscal year 2018:







Year Ended

Year Ended





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018











Revenue $ 174,541,155

$ 135,482,771











Cost of revenues 161,861,357

123,833,517













Gross profit 12,679,798

11,649,254











Selling and administrative expenses 8,857,386

7,728,182

Income from operations 3,822,412

3,921,072











Other income (expense)







Interest income 58,023

132,342

Other nonoperating expense (112,814)

(174,576)

Interest expense (1,064,222)

(916,675)

Gain on sale of equipment 258,082

456,894





(860,931)

(502,015)













Income before income taxes 2,961,481

3,419,057













Income tax expense 968,571

910,034













Net income 1,992,910

2,509,023













Dividends on preferred stock 309,000

309,000

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,683,910

$ 2,200,023

























Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 14,064,871

14,234,571













Weighted average shares-diluted 17,498,204

17,667,904













Earnings per share









available to common shareholders $ 0.120

$ 0.155













Earnings per share-diluted









available to common shareholders $ 0.096

$ 0.125













Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:





2019

2018



















Net income available to







common shareholders

$ 1,683,910

$ 2,200,023









Add: Income tax expense

968,571

910,034









Add: Dividends on preferred stock

309,000

309,000









Add: Interest expense

1,064,222

916,675









Less: Non-operating income

(203,291)

(414,660)









Add: Depreciation expense

4,157,849

4,209,056









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,980,261

$ 8,130,128 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

14,064,871

14,234,571 Adjusted EBITDA per common share

$ 0.57

$ 0.57











Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation

