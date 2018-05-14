Energy Services of America Files Quarterly Report

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017







































Revenue $ 23,093,033

$ 25,371,605

$ 55,640,636

$ 62,868,477



















Cost of revenues 22,036,935

23,859,453

52,609,084

56,671,538





















Gross profit 1,056,098

1,512,152

3,031,552

6,196,939



















Selling and administrative expenses 1,956,356

1,939,278

3,965,447

4,134,888

Income (loss) from operations (900,258)

(427,126)

(933,895)

2,062,051



















Other income (expense)















Interest income 61

-

132,342

-

Other nonoperating expense (47,023)

(40,231)

(102,147)

(111,660)

Interest expense (243,708)

(143,546)

(539,552)

(374,515)

Gain on sale of equipment 19,670

41,841

388,375

68,831





(271,000)

(141,936)

(120,982)

(417,344)





















Income (loss) before income taxes (1,171,258)

(569,062)

(1,054,877)

1,644,707





















Income tax expense (benefit) (223,683)

(256,523)

(255,802)

718,589





















Net income (loss) (947,575)

(312,539)

(799,075)

926,118





















Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

154,500

154,500







































Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,024,825)

$ (389,789)

$ (953,575)

$ 771,618





















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 14,239,836

14,239,836

14,239,836

14,239,836





















Weighted average shares-diluted 14,239,836

14,239,836

14,239,836

17,673,169

Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

















available to common shareholders $ (0.072)

$ (0.027)

$ (0.067)

$ 0.054





















Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations-diluted

















available to common shareholders $ (0.072)

$ (0.027)

$ (0.067)

$ 0.044





















Earnings (loss) per share

















available to common shareholders $ (0.072)

$ (0.027)

$ (0.067)

$ 0.054





















Earnings (loss) per share-diluted

















available to common shareholders $ (0.072)

$ (0.027)

$ (0.067)

$ 0.044

Revenues decreased by $7.3 million or 11.5% to $55.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 from $62.9 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $13.8 million revenue decrease in petroleum and gas work and a $100,000 revenue decrease in water and sewer projects and other ancillary services, partially offset by a $6.6 million revenue increase in electrical and mechanical services.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The first six months of fiscal year 2018 did not meet the expectations we established at the beginning of the year. The primary reasons were finishing two pipeline projects that suffered major losses in fiscal year 2017 and new projects starting later than anticipated in fiscal year 2018. However, the April award of a 21-mile pipeline project valued at $47.0 million sets us up well for the remaining six months of this fiscal year and into fiscal year 2019." Reynolds continued, "We have made a few key additions this year that are already having an immediate impact within our pipeline group. On the sales and marketing side, we are receiving bid opportunities and project awards from new customers in addition to strengthening relationships with past clients. Operationally, we have made personnel additions that will enhance our overall management experience, provide contacts to new customers and improve our access to skilled labor. We are excited about these improvements and feel we are in position to have a strong finish to fiscal year 2018."

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share with net income available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited















Net income (loss) available to













common shareholders $ (1,024,825)

$ (389,789)

$ (953,575)

$ 771,618















Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (223,683)

(256,523)

(255,802)

718,589















Add: Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

154,500

154,500















Add: Interest expense 243,708

143,546

539,552

374,515















Less: Non-operating expense (income) 27,292

(1,610)

(418,570)

42,829















Add: Depreciation expense 1,064,658

727,820

2,114,346

1,406,151















Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,400

$ 300,694

$ 1,180,451

$ 3,468,202 Common shares outstanding 14,239,836

14,239,836

14,239,836

14,239,836 Adjusted EBITDA per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 0.24

















Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

