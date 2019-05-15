Energy Services of America Files Quarterly Report
May 15, 2019, 15:00 ET
HUNTINGTON, W.Va, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. ("Nitro"), announced the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Energy Services earned revenues of $47.0 million and $96.1 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019, respectively. Net loss available to common shareholders was $1.2 million and $648,000 for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019, respectively. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $(381,000) ($(0.03) per share) and $1.7 million ($0.12 per share) for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019, respectively. The backlog at March 31, 2019 was $48.0 million; however, the backlog does not include $15.0 million in projects awarded subsequent to March 31, 2019.
Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$ 46,955,444
|
$ 23,093,033
|
$ 96,069,583
|
$ 55,640,636
|
Cost of revenues
|
46,364,050
|
22,036,935
|
91,643,344
|
52,609,084
|
Gross profit
|
591,394
|
1,056,098
|
4,426,239
|
3,031,552
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
2,012,282
|
1,956,356
|
4,768,673
|
3,965,447
|
Loss from operations
|
(1,420,888)
|
(900,258)
|
(342,434)
|
(933,895)
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest income
|
16,501
|
61
|
58,023
|
132,342
|
Other nonoperating expense
|
(20,581)
|
(47,023)
|
(53,576)
|
(102,147)
|
Interest expense
|
(209,125)
|
(243,708)
|
(413,474)
|
(539,552)
|
Gain on sale of equipment
|
111,817
|
19,670
|
137,569
|
388,375
|
(101,388)
|
(271,000)
|
(271,458)
|
(120,982)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(1,522,276)
|
(1,171,258)
|
(613,892)
|
(1,054,877)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(397,818)
|
(223,683)
|
(120,818)
|
(255,802)
|
Net loss
|
(1,124,458)
|
(947,575)
|
(493,074)
|
(799,075)
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
77,250
|
77,250
|
154,500
|
154,500
|
Net loss available to common shareholders
|
$ (1,201,708)
|
$ (1,024,825)
|
$ (647,574)
|
$ (953,575)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|
14,060,456
|
14,239,836
|
14,102,117
|
14,239,836
|
Weighted average shares-diluted
|
14,060,456
|
14,239,836
|
14,102,117
|
14,239,836
|
Loss per share
|
available to common shareholders
|
$ (0.085)
|
$ (0.072)
|
$ (0.046)
|
$ (0.067)
|
Loss per share-diluted
|
available to common shareholders
|
$ (0.085)
|
$ (0.072)
|
$ (0.046)
|
$ (0.067)
Revenues increased by $40.5 million or 72.7% to $96.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $55.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a $41.9 million revenue increase in petroleum and gas work and a $1.8 million revenue increase in water and sewer projects and other ancillary services, partially offset by a $3.3 million revenue decrease in electrical and mechanical services.
Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The first six months of fiscal year 2019 have been a challenge for Energy Services. We have worked through the winter and early spring on a significant pipeline project in northern West Virginia that has experienced various delays and slowed production. This accounts for the increased revenue compared to fiscal year 2018; however, the delays and weather-related production issues have severely limited the expected profit on this project." Reynolds continued, "While the first six months of fiscal year 2019 have been mostly spent working on projects that were in backlog at September 30, 2018, we have been successful in securing and starting $15.0 million in new projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2019."
Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share with net loss available to common shareholders:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
March 31, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Net loss available to
|
common shareholders
|
$ (1,201,708)
|
$ (1,024,825)
|
$ (647,574)
|
$ (953,575)
|
Add: Income tax benefit
|
(397,818)
|
(223,683)
|
(120,818)
|
(255,802)
|
Add: Dividends on preferred stock
|
77,250
|
77,250
|
154,500
|
154,500
|
Add: Interest expense
|
209,125
|
243,708
|
413,474
|
539,552
|
Less: Non-operating expense (income)
|
(107,737)
|
27,292
|
(142,016)
|
(418,570)
|
Add: Depreciation expense
|
1,040,222
|
1,064,658
|
2,062,589
|
2,114,346
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (380,666)
|
$ 164,400
|
$ 1,720,155
|
$ 1,180,451
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,060,456
|
14,239,836
|
14,102,117
|
14,239,836
|
Adjusted EBITDA per common share
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.08
Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation
