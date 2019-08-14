Energy Services of America Files Quarterly Report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. ("Nitro"), announced the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Energy Services earned revenues of $40.2 million and $136.3 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Net income (loss) available to common shareholders was $409,000 and $(239,000) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million ($0.16 per share) and $4.0 million ($0.28 per share) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The backlog at June 30, 2019 was $49.8 million.

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018







































Revenue $ 40,187,978

$ 29,549,659

$ 136,257,561

$ 85,190,295



















Cost of revenues 36,936,926

26,166,268

128,580,270

78,775,352





















Gross profit 3,251,052

3,383,391

7,677,291

6,414,943



















Selling and administrative expenses 2,021,359

1,773,304

6,790,032

5,738,751

Income from operations 1,229,693

1,610,087

887,259

676,192



















Other income (expense)















Interest income -

-

58,023

132,342

Other nonoperating expense (25,736)

(55,016)

(79,312)

(157,163)

Interest expense (331,067)

(190,781)

(744,541)

(730,333)

Gain on sale of equipment 68,672

7,572

206,241

395,947





(288,131)

(238,225)

(559,589)

(359,207)





















Income before income taxes 941,562

1,371,862

327,670

316,985





















Income tax benefit 455,805

275,595

334,987

19,793





















Net income (loss) 485,757

1,096,267

(7,317)

297,192





















Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

231,750

231,750







































Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 408,507

$ 1,019,017

$ (239,067)

$ 65,442





















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 13,985,579

14,239,836

14,080,299

14,239,836





















Weighted average shares-diluted 17,418,912

17,673,169

14,080,299

17,673,169





















Earnings (loss) per share

















available to common shareholders $ 0.029

$ 0.072

$ (0.017)

$ 0.005





















Earnings (loss) per share-diluted

















available to common shareholders $ 0.023

$ 0.058

$ (0.017)

$ 0.004





















Revenues increased by $10.7 million or 36.0% to $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $29.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a $7.0 million revenue increase in petroleum and gas work, a $2.5 million revenue increase in electrical and mechanical services and a $1.1 million revenue increase in water and sewer projects and other ancillary services.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "Fiscal year 2019 has been greatly impacted by a twenty-mile pipeline project in northern West Virginia. We expect the project to finish cash positive; however, environmental delays and weather-related production inefficiencies had a significant impact on profitability. Final restoration was complete in early August 2019 and only a small amount of fence replacement remains." Reynolds continued, "Our remaining projects are largely performing as expected. While new pipeline installation work has slowed, we have been successful in obtaining a significant amount of maintenance work on existing pipelines. We are still bidding work for fiscal year 2019 and are looking for several new projects to finish this construction season and supplement our existing backlog."

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share with net income (loss) available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited















Net income (loss) available to













common shareholders $ 408,507

$ 1,019,017

$ (239,067)

$ 65,442















Add: Income tax benefit 455,805

275,595

334,987

19,793















Add: Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

231,750

231,750















Add: Interest expense 331,067

190,781

744,541

730,333















Less: Non-operating expense (income) (42,936)

47,444

(184,952)

(371,126)















Add: Depreciation expense 1,048,581

1,073,387

3,111,170

3,187,733















Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,278,274

$ 2,683,474

$ 3,998,429

$ 3,863,925 Common shares outstanding 13,985,579

14,239,836

14,080,299

14,239,836 Adjusted EBITDA per common share $ 0.16

$ 0.19

$ 0.28

$ 0.27

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE Energy Services of America