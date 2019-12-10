Energy Services of America Releases Earnings for Fiscal Year 2019

Energy Services of America Corporation

Dec 10, 2019, 14:48 ET

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced that net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, which was a $516,000 decrease from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2018.  Revenues were $174.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, which was a $39.0 million increase from $135.5 million in fiscal year 2018.  The Company projects an adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million, or $0.57 per share, and earnings per share of $0.12 on a weighted average of 14,064,871 common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2019.  The projected backlog at September 30, 2019 was $63.0 million

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement.  "The past couple years have been tough in the pipeline industry in our region.  We started a twenty-mile pipeline project in northern West Virginia in June 2018 that we successfully completed in September 2019.  While that project primarily contributed to our increased revenues for fiscal year 2019, we had to navigate significant obstacles to minimize the loss and maintain a cash positive position on the project. In the end, it was the diversity of the services that we provide that allowed us to overcome those challenges."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for fiscal year 2019 compared to fiscal year 2018: 




Year Ended

Year Ended





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018











Revenue

$           174,541,155

$           135,482,771











Cost of revenues

161,861,357

123,833,517












Gross profit

12,679,798

11,649,254











Selling and administrative expenses

8,857,386

7,728,182



Income from operations

3,822,412

3,921,072











Other income (expense)






Interest income

58,023

132,342



Other nonoperating expense

(112,814)

(174,576)



Interest expense

(1,064,222)

(916,675)



Gain on sale of equipment

258,082

456,894





(860,931)

(502,015)












Income before income taxes

2,961,481

3,419,057












Income tax expense

968,571

910,034












Net income

1,992,910

2,509,023












Dividends on preferred stock

309,000

309,000





















Net income available to common shareholders

$                1,683,910

$                2,200,023





















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

14,064,871

14,234,571












Weighted average shares-diluted 

17,498,204

17,667,904












Earnings per share







available to common shareholders

$                        0.120

$                        0.155












Earnings per share-diluted







available to common shareholders

$                        0.096

$                        0.125











Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:

2019

2018










Net income available to



  common shareholders

$             1,683,910

$             2,200,023





Add: Income tax expense

968,571

910,034





Add: Dividends on preferred stock

309,000

309,000





Add:  Interest expense

1,064,222

916,675





Less: Non-operating income

(203,291)

(414,660)





Add: Depreciation expense

4,157,849

4,209,056





Adjusted EBITDA

$             7,980,261

$             8,130,128

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

14,064,871

14,234,571

Adjusted EBITDA per common share

$                        0.57

$                        0.57





Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

