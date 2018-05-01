Energy Storage Innovation and Advance Battery Technology Fueling Aggressive New Mining Opportunities

Industry interest and investment in renewable energy and resources continues to rise, including various precious metal segments as researchers look for methods to enhance alternative energy applications and uses. The growing adoption of renewable energy and the newest innovations for battery storage is expected to propel growth in the global vanadium redox battery market as well as demand for a growing number of precious metals. Vanadium itself has been a little known precious metal but important traditional part of the metals industry because it provides unrivalled hardness and strength when alloyed with other metals. And now has found an exciting new use thanks to the growth of renewable energies. Vanadium has enjoyed a revival since 2016, when prices doubled after three years of annual declines. According to Pala Investments, the market is projected to continuing experiencing this growth 10-fold through 2025. Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stina Resources Ltd., (CSE: SQA) (OTC: STNUF), Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V:VRB) (OTC:APAFF), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX:CCO), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), Largo Resources Ltd. (TSX:LGO) (OTC:LGORF).

Stina Resources Ltd. (CSE: SQA.CN) (OTCQB: STNUF) BREAKING NEWS: Stina Resources is pleased to announce the completion of an arm's length transaction to acquire all the outstanding assets of former Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, including its CellCube vanadium flow battery, and its energy storage business.

Stina has established a new wholly-owned Austrian subsidiary, Enerox GmbH, that has acquired the Gildemeister assets and business. Enerox is one of the world's first and largest researchers, developers, manufacturers and distributors of vanadium flow batteries. As an industry leader in the energy storage sector, it has installed vanadium flow batteries at over 100 sites globally.

As energy storage deployments continue to rapidly increase globally, Stina is committed to invest in technology to further its industry advantages as a global, integrated energy storage company for both customer-sided and utility scale energy storage applications.

"Our investment in the former Gildemeister's assets have enabled us to immediately offer leading energy storage technology to global markets and complements our vision for Stina to be a fully integrated energy storage company. With our end-to-end business approach, we are bringing about the next evolution in the way energy storage will be integrated in demand-side and distributed generation power infrastructure alike," says Brian Stecyk, President and CEO of Stina.

"Enerox is pleased to announce the acquisition of all the assets of Gildemeister's CellCube energy storage business and will now be able to immediately resume the sale and installation of its energy storage solutions. CellCube batteries are based on a solid decade of experience in vanadium redox flow systems with over 100 installations worldwide. These systems provide large scale electricity storage solutions for energy centric market segments that are rapidly transitioning towards a 100% carbon free power infrastructure," commented Stefan Schauss, President and CEO of Enerox.

Storage markets are estimated to reach 40 GW by 2030 according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance's research. CellCube energy storage systems address the need for energy centric storage of clean, renewable electrical energy as well as reducing the CO2 footprint of conventional power generation. Energy centric storage applications, such as the shifting of intermittent renewable energy peaks into periods of high demand, will lead the transition of modern energy supply chains around the world. Read this and more news for Stina Resources at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/sqa.html

