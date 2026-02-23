Energy Tech Solution joins RISE Research Institutes of Sweden to advance graphite-silicon anode development

Funding from Swedish Energy Agency will accelerate European battery research through public-private partnership.

SEOUL, South Korea and STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Tech Solution (ETS), a Korean factory equipment provider, today announced a significant collaboration with European technology consortium RISE. ETS will provide both equipment and technical advisory services to advanced the development of next-generation anodes based on a graphite-silicon blend.

RISE, funded by the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten), has assembled a leading team of international energy innovators for this project, including:

Leaders from Energy Tech Solution, RISE Research Insitutes of Sweden, and partner companies pose for a group photo.

Talga, an Australian advanced materials company developing sustainable graphite.

Green14, a Swedish raw material extraction company with advanced hydrogen plasma technology.

Lixea, a Swedish material precursor technology leveraging forest biomass.

Granode Materials, a Swedish anode materials company blending graphite and silicon.

KTH Royal Institute of Technology, the largest technical university in Sweden.

This unique scientific initiative, called the RISE Eco-SiGraf Project, will pursue new battery materials that break new ground in both performance and sustainability. Running through the end of 2028, RISE Eco-SiGraf will culminate in pilot-scale runs of commercial viable battery cells and widely shared technical findings.

ETS, with over 30 years of experience in the battery industry, will support electrode production and manufacturing system upgrades as part of the project's scale-up readiness activities to the RISE Battery Laboratory in Stockholm. ETS supports battery manufacturers around the world with semi-automated, high-throughput manufacturing equipment with special expertise with alternative chemistries.

About Energy Tech Solution

Energy Tech Solution offers an extensive range of battery manufacturing technologies for the production of secondary cells. To facilitate this diverse battery production, we provide comprehensive solutions that encompass various aspects, such as factory design and construction, product design and development, and battery manufacturing technology. Based in Seoul, South Korea, Energy Tech Solution has been serving the battery industry for over thirty years.

SOURCE Energy Tech Solution