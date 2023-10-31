Energy Toolbase and Socomec Deploy Energy Storage System in Southern California to Offset High Demand

Energy Toolbase

31 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase and Socomec have deployed an energy storage system at a Southern California Logistics center. This project is part of a long-term partnership between Energy Toolbase and Socomec to provide developers with end-to-end energy storage systems. Photovoltaics California (PVCA), an electrical contractor specializing in solar operations and maintenance, installed the Socomec unit equipped with Acumen EMS™ control software for a logistics and fulfillment center in Ontario, California, alongside the existing SolarEdge solar array.

After the fulfillment center experienced a sudden spike in demand charges due to a change in the utility's rate structure, PVCA installed an energy storage system, the SUNSYS HES L, embedded with control software, Acumen EMS, which will work alongside the existing solar system to target the increase in demand charges through demand charge management.

PVCA and the host customer will see the energy storage system's performance through the ETB Monitor platform. This platform lets the customer evaluate system operations in real-time to program dispatch commands, manage bill savings, customize alerts, and override events. "Our electricians don't just install renewable solutions—they live and breathe them without compromising on quality for our clients," said President of PVCA, Luke Pollinger.

The customer also plans to expand the facility and potentially increase capacity in the future, and this system will allow a seamless transition due to the infrastructure being in place. By selecting the Socomec SUNSYS HES L unit, there is an option for microgrid operations in the future if the area experiences more blackouts or critical power outages.

About Energy Toolbase
Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. 

About PVCA
Photovoltaics California (PVCA), formally known as Lucas Electric Company, was founded in 2014 as a commercial electrical contractor and began providing O&M services for renewable energy projects in late 2015. PVCA's mission: To advance renewable energy services through trust, cooperation, and innovation. Our company specializes in solar operations and maintenance for portfolios, asset owners, and integrators.

Through our dedication to safety and high-quality workmanship, PVCA offers industry-leading O&M solutions that are tailored specifically to each project. Learn more here: PVCA - Solar Service, Solar Installation, Solar Energy.

About SOCOMEC
Founded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group with a workforce of 3,900 experts spread over 30 subsidiaries worldwide. SOCOMEC specializes in the availability, control, and safety of low-voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.

Contact:
Tracy Fosterling
5058032678
367652@email4pr.com

