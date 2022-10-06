Energy Toolbase and Veregy to Deploy Portfolio of Energy Storage Systems Utilizing Acumen EMS™ Controls

Elementary school portfolio part of a district-wide energy efficiency push at MSD Wayne Township

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase and Veregy are deploying an energy storage portfolio utilizing Acumen EMS™ across six sites in the MSD Wayne Township school district. Located in Indianapolis, this portfolio will be Energy Toolbase's first group of battery systems in the state. It is also the second largest guaranteed energy savings contract in Indiana, demonstrating the district's commitment and dedication to becoming a leader in renewable energy.

The total energy storage capacity across the six sites is 720kW/1,548kWh, utilizing BYD's leading-edge technology and Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS. BYD takes a modular approach with its CHESS systems to fit the smaller C&I market by providing building blocks of 120kW/258kWh. The competitive cost paired with the high-power output allows the system to target peak demand charges with Acumen EMS. This contributed to a total guaranteed savings of $30 million.

These systems are a part of a larger portfolio of nine schools, designed and installed by Veregy. They are implementing over 20 various energy conservation measures (ECM) including solar canopies, battery storage, HVAC, and LED lighting. These upgrades put the district on track to reduce over 12 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually, along with helping five sites meet net-zero targets. This proactive approach is expected to save approximately $58 million over the next 25 years.

"We are excited to play a part in this innovative energy efficiency effort with the school district and partner with such a respected developer to bring this project to life," said Jordyn Fenner, Enterprise Account Manager at Energy Toolbase. "We're hopeful that more school districts across the country will seek to replicate this holistic approach to energy management, where multiple conservation measures are put in place."

"Veregy is honored to partner with MSD Wayne Township in implementing such a large and vast energy efficiency push," said Lindsay Yazel, Marketing Manager at Veregy. "Bringing together our expertise, along with Energy Toolbase's intelligent Acumen EMS controls will result in record-breaking savings over the next 25 years."

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

About Veregy

Veregy's clients have access to an award-winning portfolio of engineering and energy services to address their rapidly growing energy efficiency and long-term master-planning needs. These span eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades; day-to-day facility monitoring, and comprehensive solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, geothermal, and customized building automation/energy management systems. Veregy is also NAESCO Accredited and on the Department of Energy's qualified list of ESCOs. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.

